Pedestrian injured after being struck by vehicle off U.S. 378 in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A pedestrian was injured after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday night off U.S. 378 in the Conway area.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Matt Southern, the crash happened around 8:04 p.m. near U.S. 378 and Hendricks Shortcut Road.

The victim was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center for treatment, Southern added. The collision remains under investigation.

