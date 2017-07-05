FIRST ALERT: Sweltering heat and humidity to finish the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Sweltering heat and humidity will linger through the weekend with a just few isolated storms possible.

A typical summer pattern will remain in place through the weekend with high pressure parked off shore providing a non-stop supply of heat and humidity with just a stray storm or two each day.

Tonight will be mostly clear and very muggy. Temperatures along the Grand Strand will barely drop below 80, while inland areas slip into the middle 70s by Thursday morning.

Thursday afternoon will once again see sweltering heat and humidity. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the lower and middle 90s. Very high humidity will push the heat index to 100 to 1005 through most of the afternoon. A storm or two will be possible in several spots, but rain chances will only run around 20%. While the storms will be isolated, any storm that does for will be capable of producing gusty winds, frequent lightning and small hail.

The weather will not change at all from Friday through Saturday with more heat, humidity and just a stray storm. The heat index will once again climb to 100 to 105 both afternoons.

By the end of the weekend and into early next week, a very weak cold front will slowly move toward the region. No significant drop in heat or humidity is expected, but the front will provide a better chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

