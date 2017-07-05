FIRST ALERT: Sweltering heat and humidity to finish the week

Visitors were out and about on the beach and on the boardwalk Wednesday, but some business owners recently said they didn’t know what to expect for sales on July 4.More >>
Visitors were out and about on the beach and on the boardwalk Wednesday, but some business owners recently said they didn’t know what to expect for sales on July 4.More >>
The attorney for the defendants in three civil cases that allege misconduct by a former detective with the Horry County Police Department has filed a motion to extend the completion of discovery to January.More >>
The attorney for the defendants in three civil cases that allege misconduct by a former detective with the Horry County Police Department has filed a motion to extend the completion of discovery to January.More >>
A pedestrian was injured after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday night off U.S. 378 in the Conway area.More >>
A pedestrian was injured after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday night off U.S. 378 in the Conway area.More >>
Several items were stolen from a locker at the Darlington Police Department. The city said a complete inventory of the locker will be done once evidence has been collected.More >>
Several items were stolen from a locker at the Darlington Police Department. The city said a complete inventory of the locker will be done once evidence has been collected.More >>
A man turned himself into authorities Wednesday in connection with a deadly shooting in Dillon that occurred in the early-morning hours.More >>
A man turned himself into authorities Wednesday in connection with a deadly shooting in Dillon that occurred in the early-morning hours.More >>
A Florida woman who tried to hide a baggie of meth in her buttocks got caught when cops searched her.More >>
A Florida woman who tried to hide a baggie of meth in her buttocks got caught when cops searched her.More >>
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.More >>
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.More >>
Hobby Lobby has been hit with a big fine from the federal government for illegal smuggling.More >>
Hobby Lobby has been hit with a big fine from the federal government for illegal smuggling.More >>
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.More >>
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.More >>
Kings Dominion has closed the Tornado, one of its rides in the Soak City water park area, after a guest was injured on Tuesday.More >>
Kings Dominion has closed the Tornado, one of its rides in the Soak City water park area, after a guest was injured on Tuesday.More >>
The photograph was uncovered in formerly top secret files in the National Archives. Earhart disappeared in July 1937.More >>
The photograph was uncovered in formerly top secret files in the National Archives. Earhart disappeared in July 1937.More >>
When a Louisiana state trooper's SUV went airborne, rolled over in a ditch and caught fire, a Shreveport resident was there to drag the injured lawman to safety.More >>
When a Louisiana state trooper's SUV went airborne, rolled over in a ditch and caught fire, a Shreveport resident was there to drag the injured lawman to safety.More >>
The Baxley Police Department says the infamous pair responsible for attacking a mother and daughter at their chicken stand have turned themselves in.More >>
The Baxley Police Department says the infamous pair responsible for attacking a mother and daughter at their chicken stand have turned themselves in.More >>
In a study, researchers found that mosquitoes consume Type O blood twice as often as those with Type A.More >>
In a study, researchers found that mosquitoes consume Type O blood twice as often as those with Type A.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two early morning shootings and a deadly vehicle pursuit overnight in downtown Savannah.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two early morning shootings and a deadly vehicle pursuit overnight in downtown Savannah.More >>