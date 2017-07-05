Court documents: Delay requested in three lawsuits against Horry County, former detective accused of misconduct

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The attorney for the defendants in three civil cases that allege misconduct by a former detective with the Horry County Police Department has filed a motion to extend the completion of discovery to January.

According to court documents filed in the U.S. District Court in Florence on June 30, the attorney is asking for discovery in three of the “Jane Doe” lawsuits to be completed no later than Jan. 18, 2018.

As it stands, the three cases are set to go to trial later this year.

The reason for the requested delay is that two of the defendants, including former Horry County Police Chief Saundra Rhodes, have not yet been deposed.

According to court documents, defense counsel attempted to depose an expert for the plaintiffs, but were told “his opinions may change if deposed before the remaining defendants.”

Mediation in the three cases are currently scheduled for July 19 through July 21, and all parties plan to proceed as scheduled, court documents stated.

If the cases don’t settle, the defendants are requesting the opportunity to complete discovery in January, hold mediation again in March and push the scheduled October trial date to June 1, 2018, according to proposed amended schedule.

“Plaintiffs deserve to have their stories heard,” court documents stated. “Likewise, these defendants deserve to fully explore the evidence against them stemming from plaintiff’s allegations and fully defend their professional and personal reputations.”

The women in these suits – known as Jane Doe 2, Jane Doe 3 and Jane Doe 4 - filed suit against former detective Allen Large, the Horry County Police Department and the county.

They accused Large of sexual assault and trying to get them to participate in nude “catfights” on video.

Two additional lawsuits were settled earlier this year.

