Darlington police investigating theft of items from the department

Several items were stolen from a locker at the Darlington Police Department. The city said a complete inventory of the locker will be done once evidence has been collected.More >>
The attorney for the defendants in three civil cases that allege misconduct by a former detective with the Horry County Police Department has filed a motion to extend the completion of discovery to January.More >>
A man turned himself into authorities Wednesday in connection with a deadly shooting in Dillon that occurred in the early-morning hours.More >>
Cellphone thefts on the beach are on the rise in Myrtle Beach. Just this weekend, from Friday to Monday, there were 12 thefts reported on a one-mile span of Ocean Boulevard.More >>
Approximately 231 families were placed in new or renovated homes following the October 2015 storm that inundated a large part of the state with flood water.More >>
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.More >>
A Florida woman who tried to hide a baggie of meth in her buttocks got caught when cops searched her.More >>
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.More >>
The photograph was uncovered in formerly top secret files in the National Archives. Earhart disappeared in July 1937.More >>
The Baxley Police Department says the infamous pair responsible for attacking a mother and daughter at their chicken stand have turned themselves in.More >>
A Lakewood man suffered severe injuries after an Independence Day fireworks explosion.More >>
Kings Dominion has closed the Tornado, one of its rides in the Soak City water park area, after a guest was injured on Tuesday.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two early morning shootings and a deadly vehicle pursuit overnight in downtown Savannah.More >>
In a study, researchers found that mosquitoes consume Type O blood twice as often as those with Type A.More >>
Even the wildlife wanted to enjoy the summertime weather at lovely Hilton Head Island this July 4th weekend.More >>
