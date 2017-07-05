Darlington police investigating theft of items from the department

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - Several items were stolen from a locker at the Darlington Police Department.

The city said a complete inventory of the locker will be done once evidence has been collected. The DPD requested assistance from the State Law Enforcement Division in this investigation.

Security improvements to city hall, which was built in 1963, were in the works well before the theft. The city passed a general obligation bond in November 2016 and security upgrades include additional cameras, new locks, a coded door and more secure doors in all of the building.

Lisa Rock, director of planning, said the city could borrow up to $1.3 million and is using $1 million to improve multiple city government buildings.

Rock said the building needs to be kept up because of their old age, but funding has been an issue.

"There is a certain process you have to take since it is public money," she said.

The city owns both properties right next door to city hall, where the council on aging and city administration buildings are. Both are considered historic. Rock said all three will receive a new roof first and that bid was approved in June, at a total of $167,900.

“Obviously we want to set an example for other property owners in keeping ours up and since we did move many offices from the administration building to city hall, that prompted some extra work,” Rock said.

The city said it is unfortunate the theft occurred before the security upgrades had been made.

“From my understanding, all of the renovations - and there were some security improvements in that that were already planned - they were in the plans already to be done," Rock said.

There is still damage to city hall and the administration building from the October 2015 flood and Hurricane Matthew last fall.

