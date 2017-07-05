Over 230 S.C. families put in new, renovated homes following 2015 flood

The Waccamaw River rose to flood levels during the October 2015 flood. (Source: WMBF News)

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – Approximately 231 families were placed in new or renovated homes following the October 2015 storm that inundated a large part of the state with flood water.

According to a press release from the South Carolina Disaster Recovery Office, an additional 572 award letters for the repair or replacement of homes were released.

Families receiving housing assistance completed the application and award process through SCDRO, the release stated. Their previous homes were severely damaged by the October 2015 storm.

Award letters notify residents that they have been accepted into the program and list the next steps for them moving forward. It is up to the resident to decide if he or she will participate in the program.

According to the SCDRO release, households in the following counties and zip codes are the latest to receive award letters:

Berkeley 29436

Calhoun 29030

Charleston 29449

Dorchester 29437

Florence 29555

Horry 29526

Horry 29527

Horry 29569 (3)

Sumter 29128

Sumter 29154

Williamsburg 29056

Williamsburg 29490

Williamsburg 29518

Williamsburg 29554

Williamsburg 29556 (4)

Williamsburg 29560

Williamsburg 29564

Williamsburg 29580

Williamsburg 29590

SCDRO intends to repair or replace approximately 2,100 homes affected by the October 2015 storm. The program is designed to assist low- to moderate-income households and serve South Carolina’s most vulnerable population, the release stated.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.