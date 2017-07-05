Over 230 S.C. families put in new, renovated homes following 201 - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Over 230 S.C. families put in new, renovated homes following 2015 flood

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
The Waccamaw River rose to flood levels during the October 2015 flood. (Source: WMBF News) The Waccamaw River rose to flood levels during the October 2015 flood. (Source: WMBF News)

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – Approximately 231 families were placed in new or renovated homes following the October 2015 storm that inundated a large part of the state with flood water.

According to a press release from the South Carolina Disaster Recovery Office, an additional 572 award letters for the repair or replacement of homes were released.

Families receiving housing assistance completed the application and award process through SCDRO, the release stated. Their previous homes were severely damaged by the October 2015 storm.

Award letters notify residents that they have been accepted into the program and list the next steps for them moving forward. It is up to the resident to decide if he or she will participate in the program.

According to the SCDRO release, households in the following counties and zip codes are the latest to receive award letters:

  • Berkeley 29436
  • Calhoun 29030
  • Charleston 29449
  • Dorchester 29437
  • Florence 29555
  • Horry 29526
  • Horry 29527
  • Horry 29569 (3)
  • Sumter 29128
  • Sumter 29154
  • Williamsburg 29056
  • Williamsburg 29490
  • Williamsburg 29518
  • Williamsburg 29554
  • Williamsburg 29556 (4)
  • Williamsburg 29560
  • Williamsburg 29564
  • Williamsburg 29580
  • Williamsburg 29590

SCDRO intends to repair or replace approximately 2,100 homes affected by the October 2015 storm. The program is designed to assist low- to moderate-income households and serve South Carolina’s most vulnerable population, the release stated.

