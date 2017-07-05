Cellphone thefts on the rise in Myrtle Beach

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Specialists say there are ways to locate cellphones if they go missing. (Source: Erin Edwards)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Cellphone thefts on the beach are on the rise in Myrtle Beach.

Just this weekend, from Friday to Monday, there were 12 thefts reported on a one-mile span of Ocean Boulevard. Six of those cases involved someone getting their phone or personal items stolen from inside a building on the beach.

Seven of those cases were cellphones being stolen from the beach, or a car parked at the beach.

“Make sure you do not leave it in plain view on the seat. Make sure you try to secure it in the trunk or some other area,” said Myrtle Beach Police Lt. Joey Crosby.

Cellphone thefts are up from 2016 Fourth of July weekend. According to reports from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, there were only four reported cellphones taken from the beach or from cars parked at the beach last year.

Thankfully, all is not lost if a phone goes missing, as there are ways to find it. Specialists at the CityMac store in The Market Common explain there are ways to find a stolen iPhone.

“What you can do is put it into lost mode and by putting it in that mode, it locks the phone completely until you put your password in," said Eric Gonnella. "So it will be useless for whoever gets it.”

Owners can also ping their phones by signing into their iCloud account. This sends out a notification and alert sound to a person's device.

“You can even broadcast a message on the home screen and from there, ping it again,” Gonnella said.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.