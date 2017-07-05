Full interview with new AMA Chair Dr. Gerald Harmon

Dr. Harmon has been named chair of the American Medical Association. (Source: WMBF News)

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - WMBF News Anchor Kaitlin Stansell had the opportunity to sit down for an interview with Dr. Gerald Harmon, the local Georgetown County doctor who now heads the American Medical Association.

Users of the WMBF News app can watch raw video of the full 16-minute interview with Dr. Harmon above.

Read and watch Kaitlin's story here.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.