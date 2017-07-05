TRAFFIC ALERT: Tree in road blocks portion of U.S. 501 southbound in Aynor

A local doctor is now leading the American Medical Association, and it's a position that will allow him to help guide the national healthcare debate going on in our country right now.More >>
A tree in the road has blocked a portion of the southbound side of U.S. 501 near Webster Road in Aynor.More >>
Members of Horry County Fire Rescue came to the aid of a small four-legged friend on Wednesday.More >>
The City of Myrtle Beach has more police officers per permanent resident than any South Carolina city with at least 1,500 people. FBI data from 2015 shows there are 139 people per officer. That’s 221 officers for 30,731 residents. Mayor John Rhodes says it’s not enough.More >>
The first Jam for Juniors concert, to feature celebrity headliners like Ken Block of Sister Hazel, will benefit First Tee of the Grand Strand.More >>
A Florida woman who tried to hide a baggie of meth in her buttocks got caught when cops searched her.More >>
The photograph was uncovered in formerly top secret files in the National Archives. Earhart disappeared in July 1937.More >>
Authorities say a New York police officer has been shot and has died in the hospital.More >>
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.More >>
A note left with the dog read, “My owner was in an abusive relationship and couldn’t afford to get me on the flight. She didn’t want to leave me, with all her heart,...but she has no other option.”More >>
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.More >>
The ad respondent says she was asked to administer poison to a target, who turned out to be the Craigslist poster’s ex-husband.More >>
An explosion has occurred on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL.More >>
The Baxley Police Department says the two suspects responsible for attacking a mother and daughter at their chicken stand have turned themselves in.More >>
Doctors rushed to deliver the woman’s baby, who was seven days from his due date.More >>
