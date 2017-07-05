TRAFFIC ALERT: Tree in road blocks portion of U.S. 501 southboun - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

TRAFFIC ALERT: Tree in road blocks portion of U.S. 501 southbound in Aynor

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A tree in the road has blocked a portion of the southbound side of U.S. 501 near Webster Road in Aynor, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Information on the SCHP’s website states the tree was first reported at 3:54 p.m. Wednesday.

