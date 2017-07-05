Horry firefighters come to aid of cat stuck in storm drain

Rescue workers came to the aid of a cat stuck in a storm drain. (Source: Horry County Fire Rescue)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Members of Horry County Fire Rescue came to the aid of a small four-legged friend on Wednesday.

According to a post on HCFR’s Facebook page, investigators were traveling down El Bethel Road in Conway when they came upon a lady appearing to be in need of assistance.

When they stopped, they learned a cat was stuck in a nearby storm drain, according to the post.

Conway officials were sent to the scene to assist as well, and the animal was successfully rescued.

