Jam for Juniors concert boasts celebrity headliners Javier Colon, Sister Hazel band members

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The first Jam for Juniors concert, to feature celebrity headliners like Ken Block of Sister Hazel, will benefit First Tee of the Grand Strand.

According to a news release from Myrtle Beach Golf Holiday, the concert will take place July 24 at House of Blues from 7 to 10 p.m.

The event boasts appearances by Josh Kelley, Ken Block, Andrew Copeland and Javier Colon.

Kelley is a singer-songwriter best known for hit songs, “Amazing” and “Georgia Clay.” He starred in the Golf Channel Show, “Road Trip: Myrtle Beach” and played collegiate golf at Ole Miss. His brother Charles is a member of mega-group Lady Antebellum.

Block and Copeland are vocalists alternative rock band Sister Hazel, most known for number one hit song, “All For You.” The band has released nine albums, eight of which land on a top 100 albums list in the United States. Seven of Sister Hazel’s songs ranked in the top 50 on various music charts.

Colon’s music has been described as acoustic soul. He won the first season of NBC’s “The Voice.” Three of his four albums ranked in the top 50 on U.S. R&B charts. “The Voice” judge and Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine had high praise for Colon.

“You are the real deal. . .you have one of the best voices I’ve ever heard, ever!” said Levine. Organizers hope the concert becomes an annual event helping spur interest in the game of golf and teaching kids life lessons and leadership skills.

Tickets are $35 and can be purchased online or through House of Blues.

