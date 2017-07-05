Jam for Juniors concert boasts celebrity headliners Javier Colon, Sister Hazel band members

The first Jam for Juniors concert, to feature celebrity headliners like Ken Block of Sister Hazel, will benefit First Tee of the Grand Strand.More >>
Coast RTA wants to hear your opinion about a proposal to expand its services.More >>
One person died at the hospital early Wednesday morning after being shot in Dillon.More >>
A man was arrested Wednesday after reportedly stealing a rented car from the parking lot of the Sam’s Club on Mr. Joe White Avenue, driving it erratically around the parking lot, then crashing into 27 shopping cars lining the side of the Sam’s Club.More >>
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.More >>
An explosion has occurred on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL.More >>
The ad respondent says she was asked to administer poison to a target, who turned out to be the Craigslist poster’s ex-husband.More >>
A Florida woman who tried to hide a baggie of meth in her buttocks got caught when cops searched her.More >>
A note left with the dog read, “My owner was in an abusive relationship and couldn’t afford to get me on the flight. She didn’t want to leave me, with all her heart,...but she has no other option.”More >>
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two early morning shootings and a deadly vehicle pursuit overnight in downtown Savannah.More >>
Authorities say a New York police officer has been shot and has died in the hospital.More >>
Search crews have recovered the body of a missing man in Lake Livingston.More >>
Doctors rushed to deliver the woman’s baby, who was seven days from his due date.More >>
