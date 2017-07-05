Coast RTA to expand services in Loris and Bucksport

Coast RTA wants to hear your opinion about a proposal to expand its services. (Source: WMBF News)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Coast RTA wants to hear your opinion about a proposal to expand its services. It will hold a series of four meetings in July to talk about adding shuttles to the Loris and Bucksport areas.

At the meetings, Coast RTA wants to find out the best pick up times for people who live in those areas, as well as the most popular areas for buses to make stops. Prices would be the same base fare as other services - $1.50.

And once riders get to Conway and transfer to Myrtle Beach, an extra 25 cents will be added.

Coast RTA is trying to expand its services in Conway. Joining Coast RTA at the meetings will be public agencies and potential employers, who will discuss using the local transportation authority as a means to access jobs, education and additional training.

The South Carolina Works Program awarded this grant to Coast RTA. The funding will help jump start the new service this fall. The entire program costs $180,000 but a grant will cover $100,000 of that.

The Loris community brought $15,000 to the table and some fair revenue will help cover the rest.

"This is a pilot program. The grant funding goes for 18 months, obviously part of that grant was to try to find services that we think are sustainable. So, assuming the ridership and usage is where we want it to be, we will try to keep it going after that," said Coast RTA General Manager/CEO Brian Piascik.

The grant was approved just in time for people who live in both communities to enroll in secondary education classes at HGTC, Coastal Carolina University or Pittsburgh Institute for Aeronautics.

Transportation services will also help people get adult education training, which will help them earn a GED.

"The whole purpose of the grant was to create partnerships with the educational community as well as businesses. And we know a number of the employers in downtown Myrtle Beach are having trouble getting workers, so it kind of fits," Piascik said.

Since the grant was already approved, the expansion of the pilot program would be implemented mid-August.

Below is Coast RTA's public meeting schedule:

6 PM Thursday, July 6

City Hall, City of Loris

4101 Walnut Street, Loris

The General Public is invited to attend.

6 PM Monday, July 10

City Hall, City of Loris

4101 Walnut Street, Loris

The General Public is invited to attend.

6 PM Tuesday, July 11

Finklea Community Center

3501 SC-917, Loris

The General Public is invited to attend.

6 PM Thursday, July 13

James R Frazier Community Center

1370 Bucksport Rd

Bucksport

The General Public is invited to attend.

