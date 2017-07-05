Man arrested after stealing car, driving erratically through parking lot, crashing into shopping carts

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Dustin Pearson (Source: MBPD). Background: Image of the aftermath of the crash. (Source: Linda Tilton)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man was arrested Wednesday after reportedly stealing a rented car from the parking lot of the Sam’s Club on Mr. Joe White Avenue, driving it erratically around the parking lot, then crashing into 27 shopping cars lining the side of the Sam’s Club.

Dustin Alan Pearson, 36, was arrested and charged with malicious injury to personal property and grand larceny.

The police report states that a shopper parked their rented vehicle in front of the Sam’s Club to go inside and get some items, but left the vehicle running. That’s when Pearson got into the vehicle and started driving it around the parking lot.

The shopper then tried to chase Pearson, and it “seemed as if [Pearson] was mocking him,” the report states. Pearson then drove the vehicle into the line of shopping carts outside the store.

Pearson was arrested, but transported to a nearby hospital to be assessed for possible injuries from the collision, officials stated. Pearson was later charged and booked into Myrtle Beach Jail.

The shopper was cited for leaving a running motor vehicle unattended, the report states.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.