2 teen girls arrested after posting Snapchat videos showing them - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

2 teen girls arrested after posting Snapchat videos showing them trespassing in water park

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Left: Logan Larrimore, Right: Farren Lane (Source: MBPD), Background: A Myrtle Waves water slide (Source: Myrtle Waves on Facebook) Left: Logan Larrimore, Right: Farren Lane (Source: MBPD), Background: A Myrtle Waves water slide (Source: Myrtle Waves on Facebook)
Logan Larrimore (Source: MBPD) Logan Larrimore (Source: MBPD)
Farren Lane (Source: MBPD) Farren Lane (Source: MBPD)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.

Logan Brooke Larrimore and Farren Marie Lane are each charged with one count of third-degree burglary and were booked into the Myrtle Beach Jail on Wednesday, according to police records.

The police report states that on Tuesday, police met with someone who showed them two Snapchat videos showing Larrimore and Lane trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park at around 4 a.m. Saturday morning. They were both seen eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and at one point in a video, Larrimore said “we went down all the slides,” and admitted to “jumping the fence” to the water park.

Both girls are seen selecting ice cups from the cooler at the water park, which was left unsecured, the report states. Police valued the stolen ice cups at a total of $8.

Officers were able to obtain their names through their Snapchat users names, and positively identified them through DMV records.  

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • 2 teen girls arrested after posting Snapchat videos showing them trespassing in water park

    2 teen girls arrested after posting Snapchat videos showing them trespassing in water park

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 10:53 AM EDT2017-07-05 14:53:41 GMT
    Left: Logan Larrimore, Right: Farren Lane (Source: MBPD), Background: A Myrtle Waves water slide (Source: Myrtle Waves on Facebook)Left: Logan Larrimore, Right: Farren Lane (Source: MBPD), Background: A Myrtle Waves water slide (Source: Myrtle Waves on Facebook)

    Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.

    More >>

    Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.

    More >>

  • Hit and run victims say court let them down by finding man incompetent to stand trial

    Hit and run victims say court let them down by finding man incompetent to stand trial

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 8:40 AM EDT2017-07-05 12:40:05 GMT
    The damage left to Robert Nixon's car by the hit-and-run accident 2 years ago. (Source: Robert Nixon)The damage left to Robert Nixon's car by the hit-and-run accident 2 years ago. (Source: Robert Nixon)

    A South Carolina Highway Patrol report says an Horry County man was under the influence when he drove his truck into a couple’s car, then he walked away from the crash before police arrived. But that man is not going to jail, he’s not facing charges for second offense DUI or hit and run.

    More >>

    A South Carolina Highway Patrol report says an Horry County man was under the influence when he drove his truck into a couple’s car, then he walked away from the crash before police arrived. But that man is not going to jail, he’s not facing charges for second offense DUI or hit and run.

    More >>

  • FCSO seeks to grow its DUI traffic team

    FCSO seeks to grow its DUI traffic team

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 8:21 AM EDT2017-07-05 12:21:22 GMT
    (Source: FCSO)(Source: FCSO)

    More officers could soon be added to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Team. WMBF told you how the sheriff’s office started a new traffic team earlier this year, to cut down on the number of fatal crashes involving drugs and alcohol.

    More >>

    More officers could soon be added to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Team. WMBF told you how the sheriff’s office started a new traffic team earlier this year, to cut down on the number of fatal crashes involving drugs and alcohol.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly