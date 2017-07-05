2 teen girls arrested after posting Snapchat videos showing them trespassing in water park

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.

Logan Brooke Larrimore and Farren Marie Lane are each charged with one count of third-degree burglary and were booked into the Myrtle Beach Jail on Wednesday, according to police records.

The police report states that on Tuesday, police met with someone who showed them two Snapchat videos showing Larrimore and Lane trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park at around 4 a.m. Saturday morning. They were both seen eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and at one point in a video, Larrimore said “we went down all the slides,” and admitted to “jumping the fence” to the water park.

Both girls are seen selecting ice cups from the cooler at the water park, which was left unsecured, the report states. Police valued the stolen ice cups at a total of $8.

Officers were able to obtain their names through their Snapchat users names, and positively identified them through DMV records.

