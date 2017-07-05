Red Cross blood shortage prompts call for donations

The American Red Cross is calling for blood donations following a shortage over the last two months. (Source: American Red Cross)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The American Red Cross is calling for blood donations following a shortage over the last two months.

In a news release, officials described the shortage as an emergency, and the equivalent of the Red Cross not collecting any blood for more than four days. The number of donations fell short of expectations by 61,000.

“It’s crucial that people donate now to meet the needs of patients every day and to be prepared for emergencies that require significant volumes of donated blood,” said Nick Gehrig, communications director, Red Cross Blood Services. “Every day, blood and platelet donors can help save lives, and right now these heroes are needed to give as soon as possible.”

Blood shortages tend to worsen in the summer months, especially around Independence Day, because there are fewer volunteer-hosted blood drives at places of work, worship or community gathering.

New donors and those who haven’t given in a while are encourage to donate blood or platelets and save lives. Nearly a third fewer new donors gave last summer than the rest of the year due to schools – where many blood drives are held – being out.

Blood and platelets are needed every two seconds to respond to patient emergencies. Following are upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Florence

July 5 - 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. - Florence Blood Donation Center, 1555 W. Palmetto Street

July 7 - 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Florence Blood Donation Center, 1555 W. Palmetto Street

July 8 - 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Florence Blood Donation Center, 1555 W. Palmetto Street

July 11 - 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. - Florence Blood Donation Center, 1555 W. Palmetto Street

July 11 - 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. - Central United Methodist Church, 225 West Cheves Street

July 12 - 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. - Magnolia Mall, 2701 David McLeod Blvd.

July 12 - 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. - ACS Technology, 180 North Dunbarton Drive

July 12 - 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. - Florence Blood Donation Center, 1555 W. Palmetto Street

July 13 - 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Monster, 2701 Alex Lee Blvd.

July 14 - 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Florence Blood Donation Center, 1555 W. Palmetto Street

July 15 - 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Florence Blood Donation Center, 1555 W. Palmetto Street

July 18 - 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. - Florence Blood Donation Center, 1555 W. Palmetto Street

July 19 - 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. - Florence Blood Donation Center, 1555 W. Palmetto Street

July 21 - 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Florence Blood Donation Center, 1555 W. Palmetto Street

July 22 - 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Florence Blood Donation Center, 1555 W. Palmetto Street

July 24 - 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Hotel Florence, 100 W.; Evans

July 25 - 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. - Florence Blood Donation Center, 1555 W. Palmetto Street

Lake City

July 11 - 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. - Lake City Community Hospital, 258 North Ron McNair Blvd

July 25 - 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Nan Ya Plastics, 140 Beulah Rd

Conway

July 6 - 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. - Miller-Motte Technical College, 2451 Highway 501 East

July 8 - 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Wal-Mart of Conway, 2709-A Church Street

July 18 - 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Lowe's Conway, 2301 Highway 501 East

Garden City

July 9 - 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. - St. Michael's Catholic Church, 572 Cypress Avenue

Little River

July 10 - 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. - Little River United Methodist Church, 1629 Hwy 17

July 11 - 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., McLeod Seacoast Medical Center, 4000 Highway 9 East

July 24 - 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. - Anchor Baptist Church, 3300 Highway 50

Loris

July 20 - 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. - MCLEOD LORIS, 3655 Mitchell Street

Murrells Inlet

July 14 - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Waccamaw Medical Park South, 4367 Riverwood Drive

July 14 - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Waccamaw Community Hospital, 4070 Highway 17 Bypass

Myrtle Beach

July 5 - 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

July 6 - 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Myrtle Beach Sports Center, 2115 Farlow Street

July 6 - 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. - Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

July 7 - 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. - Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

July 7 - 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Lowe's, 1160 Seaboard Street, Seaboard Commons

July 11 - 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. - Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

July 12 - 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. - Healthfinders at Coastal Grand Mall, 2000 Coastal Grand Circle #520

July 12 - 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. - Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

July 13 - 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

July 14 - 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. - Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

July 15 - 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Hyatt Buick GMC, 922 Frontage Rd

July 18 - 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. - Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

July 19 - 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. - Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

July 20 - 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. - Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

July 21 - 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. - Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

July 21 - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Coastal Carolinas Association of REALTORS, 951 Shine Ave.

July 21 - 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. - Lowe's Surfside, 8672 Highway 17 Byp S

July 25 - 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. - Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

July 25 - 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Horry County Complex Olin B. Blanton Building, 1201 21st Avenue North, Olin B. Blanton Building

North Myrtle Beach

July 19 - 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Lowe's of North Myrtle Beach, 214 Hwy 17 N

July 22 - 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Walmart-Myrtle Beach North, 550 Hwy 17 North

Surfside Beach

July 21 - 10 a.m. –to 3 p.m. - Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2061 Glenns Bay Road

Marion

July 13 - 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Marion Baptist Church, 106 South Main Street

