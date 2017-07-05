UPDATE: Man arrested, charged in fatal shooting at Dillon apartment complex

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

DILLON, SC (WMBF) – A man turned himself into authorities Wednesday in connection with a deadly shooting in Dillon that occurred in the early-morning hours.

According to Capt. Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff's Office, Machale Olando Bethea, 22, of Dillon, was arrested and charged with murder for the fatal shooting of Octavius Richardson.

The 21-year-old Richardson died at the hospital early Wednesday morning after being shot at the Sunflower Place Apartments on McNeil Street.

Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley said an autopsy will determine the exact cause of death.

