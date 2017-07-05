UPDATE: Coroner identifies man killed in Dillon shooting - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

breaking

UPDATE: Coroner identifies man killed in Dillon shooting

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
Connect
One person died at the hospital early Wednesday morning after being shot in Dillon. (Source: Raycom Media) One person died at the hospital early Wednesday morning after being shot in Dillon. (Source: Raycom Media)

DILLON, SC (WMBF) – One person died at the hospital early Wednesday morning after being shot in Dillon.

According to Captain Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at the Sunflower Place Apartments on McNeil Street.

Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley identified the victim as Octavius Richardson, 21, of Dillon. An autopsy will determine the cause of death.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly