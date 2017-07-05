Person dies after Dillon shooting - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

breaking

Person dies after Dillon shooting

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer

One person died at the hospital early Wednesday morning after being shot in Dillon. (Source: Raycom Media) One person died at the hospital early Wednesday morning after being shot in Dillon. (Source: Raycom Media)

DILLON, SC (WMBF) – One person died at the hospital early Wednesday morning after being shot in Dillon.

According to Captain Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at the Sunflower Place Apartments on McNeil Street.

