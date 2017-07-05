Person dies after Dillon shooting

A South Carolina Highway Patrol report says an Horry County man was under the influence when he drove his truck into a couple’s car, then he walked away from the crash before police arrived. But that man is not going to jail, he’s not facing charges for second offense DUI or hit and run.More >>
More officers could soon be added to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Team. WMBF told you how the sheriff’s office started a new traffic team earlier this year, to cut down on the number of fatal crashes involving drugs and alcohol.More >>
The 34th annual Murrells Inlet Boat Parade took over the Marsh Walk Tuesday afternoon. It was a fun event for the entire family. People of all ages showed up to check out the boats as they rode through the Marsh Walk area.More >>
One person died at the hospital early Wednesday morning after being shot in Dillon.More >>
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a hit-and-run crash in Florence early Wednesday.More >>
The ad respondent says she was asked to administer poison to a target, who turned out to be the Craigslist poster’s ex-husband.More >>
Authorities say a New York police officer has been shot and has died in the hospital.More >>
Doctors rushed to deliver the woman’s baby, who was seven days from his due date.More >>
A note left with the dog read, “My owner was in an abusive relationship and couldn’t afford to get me on the flight. She didn’t want to leave me, with all her heart,...but she has no other option.”More >>
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a shooting and deadly vehicle pursuit overnight in downtown Savannah.More >>
Police believe the bullet was fired in the air in order to celebrate the Fourth of July.More >>
Search crews have recovered the body of a missing man in Lake Livingston.More >>
The man’s 11-year-old nephew fell into the water when the inflatable he was on flipped over.More >>
Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre has decided he won't accept any broadcasting or coaching jobs until after his daughter Breleigh completes her volleyball career at Southern Miss.More >>
