FCSO seeks to grow its DUI traffic team - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FCSO seeks to grow its DUI traffic team

(Source: FCSO) (Source: FCSO)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - More officers could soon be added to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Team.

The sheriff’s office started a new traffic team earlier this year to cut down on the number of fatal crashes involving drugs and alcohol. Right now, the team has six deputies who work around the clock on the traffic team. Each member of the team undergoes specialized training to help spot drugged or drunk drivers. Data is taken regularly to determined where to best place those officers in the county.

Recently the department applied for a grant from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety to add two more officers to the team.

 “With the new deputies that we hope to get with the DUI grant they are going to do that as well…there is an educational component to it.  You’ll see these deputies going to high schools and talking about the dangers of driving under the influence, civic clubs, churches and these types of things,” said Major Michael Nunn, spokesperson for the FCSO.

Currently three positions on the traffic team are being funded by a previously-awarded grant from the DPS.

If approved, that grant would give enough money to pay for the deputies' salaries for three years and all needed equipment, including vehicles.

The department said the team is already noticing its impact on roadways.

 “The more those blue lights are seen the more of a positive effect it has on the driving of others on the roadways. We are excited about the possibilities and we think it’s working,” Nunn said.

This fall the department will learn if the grant was awarded in its favor.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Hit and run victims say court let them down by finding man incompetent to stand trial

    Hit and run victims say court let them down by finding man incompetent to stand trial

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 8:40 AM EDT2017-07-05 12:40:05 GMT
    The damage left to Robert Nixon's car by the hit-and-run accident 2 years ago. (Source: Robert Nixon)The damage left to Robert Nixon's car by the hit-and-run accident 2 years ago. (Source: Robert Nixon)

    A South Carolina Highway Patrol report says an Horry County man was under the influence when he drove his truck into a couple’s car, then he walked away from the crash before police arrived. But that man is not going to jail, he’s not facing charges for second offense DUI or hit and run.

    More >>

    A South Carolina Highway Patrol report says an Horry County man was under the influence when he drove his truck into a couple’s car, then he walked away from the crash before police arrived. But that man is not going to jail, he’s not facing charges for second offense DUI or hit and run.

    More >>

  • FCSO seeks to grow its DUI traffic team

    FCSO seeks to grow its DUI traffic team

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 8:21 AM EDT2017-07-05 12:21:22 GMT
    (Source: FCSO)(Source: FCSO)

    More officers could soon be added to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Team. WMBF told you how the sheriff’s office started a new traffic team earlier this year, to cut down on the number of fatal crashes involving drugs and alcohol.

    More >>

    More officers could soon be added to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Team. WMBF told you how the sheriff’s office started a new traffic team earlier this year, to cut down on the number of fatal crashes involving drugs and alcohol.

    More >>

  • South Strand celebrates Independence Day

    South Strand celebrates Independence Day

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 8:16 AM EDT2017-07-05 12:16:49 GMT
    The Surfside Beach pier is still damaged from Hurricane MatthewThe Surfside Beach pier is still damaged from Hurricane Matthew

    The 34th annual Murrells Inlet Boat Parade took over the Marsh Walk Tuesday afternoon. It was a fun event for the entire family. People of all ages showed up to check out the boats as they rode through the Marsh Walk area.

    More >>

    The 34th annual Murrells Inlet Boat Parade took over the Marsh Walk Tuesday afternoon. It was a fun event for the entire family. People of all ages showed up to check out the boats as they rode through the Marsh Walk area.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly