FCSO seeks to grow its DUI traffic team

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - More officers could soon be added to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Team.

The sheriff’s office started a new traffic team earlier this year to cut down on the number of fatal crashes involving drugs and alcohol. Right now, the team has six deputies who work around the clock on the traffic team. Each member of the team undergoes specialized training to help spot drugged or drunk drivers. Data is taken regularly to determined where to best place those officers in the county.

Recently the department applied for a grant from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety to add two more officers to the team.

“With the new deputies that we hope to get with the DUI grant they are going to do that as well…there is an educational component to it. You’ll see these deputies going to high schools and talking about the dangers of driving under the influence, civic clubs, churches and these types of things,” said Major Michael Nunn, spokesperson for the FCSO.

Currently three positions on the traffic team are being funded by a previously-awarded grant from the DPS.

If approved, that grant would give enough money to pay for the deputies' salaries for three years and all needed equipment, including vehicles.

The department said the team is already noticing its impact on roadways.

“The more those blue lights are seen the more of a positive effect it has on the driving of others on the roadways. We are excited about the possibilities and we think it’s working,” Nunn said.

This fall the department will learn if the grant was awarded in its favor.

