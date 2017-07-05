TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway Patrol responds to hit-and-run crash in F - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway Patrol responds to hit-and-run crash in Florence

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a hit-and-run crash in Florence early Wednesday. (Source: Raycom Media) Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a hit-and-run crash in Florence early Wednesday. (Source: Raycom Media)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a hit-and-run crash in Florence early Wednesday.

According to the SCHP website, it happened at 6:33 a.m. at 1341 North Cashua Drive in front of Starting Point of Florence near Trade Street.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly