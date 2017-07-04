South Strand celebrates Independence Day

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) - The 34th annual Murrells Inlet Boat Parade took over the Marsh Walk Tuesday afternoon.

It was a fun event for the entire family. People of all ages showed up to check out the boats as they rode through the Marsh Walk area.

“I think it’s just the camaraderie, the people that like to enjoy having a good time," said Mike Shaw, who was visiting from New Jersey. "The boat parade is just such a great different kind of experience. You just love to just come out and enjoy the water of course and see everybody and have fun.”

But just a little north in Surfside Beach, it was a bit of a different story.

Hundreds still gathered for the festivities, but some were surprised to hear there wouldn't be any fireworks because the pier still hasn't been fixed after it got damaged in October from Hurricane Matthew.

One visitor from Oklahoma was particularly disappointed.

"It’s put a little bit of a damper on the trip because they do put on beautiful fireworks and I thoroughly enjoy them," Penny Stancil said. "But, maybe next year. Hope so. I’ll be back.”

The town of Surfside Beach is still waiting on funding from FEMA so they can rebuild the pier. It's still unknown when that funding will come.

