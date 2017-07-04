Fatal Williamsburg County car accident claims two lives

An accident on Mount Vernon Road in Williamsburg County claimed the lives of two drivers Tuesday. According to Cpl. Sonny Collins, the accident happened around 7:30pm.More >>
Jerry Nettles influenced a lot of lives in his time in the Pee Dee. Both on and off the football field.More >>
Dozens gathered together to celebrate the holiday by marching on North Myrtle Beach and soon after, watching the fighter jets take flight. The American Pride March began earlier this morning. Volunteers started their march from both the north and south ends of the beach around 11 o’clock this morning.More >>
Two separate traffic accidents on U.S. 17 Northbound at Harrelson Boulevard are causing traffic delays in the area. .More >>
Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a mobile home fire in Socastee Tuesday morning.More >>
Police believe the bullet was fired in the air in order to celebrate the Fourth of July.More >>
An African-American girl from Mississippi is suing her school district after she earned co-valedictorian honors.More >>
Prattville Police are urging the suspects in a triple homicide at a local barbershop to surrender.More >>
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.More >>
