Fatal Williamsburg County car accident claims two lives

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – An accident on Mount Vernon Road in Williamsburg County claimed the lives of two drivers Tuesday.

According to Cpl. Sonny Collins, the accident happened around 7:30pm.

A 2016 Chevy pick-up truck was traveling south when it hit a 2004 Ford head-on. The driver of the Chevy was not wearing a seat belt.

Both drivers were killed.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing and no other details have been released. Stick with WMBF News as we continue to learn more.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.