Jerry Nettles leaves a legacy in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Jerry Nettles influenced a lot of lives in his time in the Pee Dee. Both on and off the football field. Nettles a quarterback in his playing days, and quite a good one. Helped mentor younger signal callers outside of his Florence home.



"At the time i had a little attitude and he took me aside and told me to straighten up or I wasn't gonna amount to much. And that was one of the changing points in my life," said Jefferson Bates who attended Nettles camp.



Bates wasn't the only one to receive life lessons from Jerry Nettles. For twenty five years Alvin Moses worked for Jerry at a sporting goods store in Florence.



"He was a very great person. Had a great personality. He took me in as a son at time and did so many wonderful things for me in my life. He's had a very big impact on my life," said Alvin Moses.



A former leader on the field, Nettles was a natural when it came to molding young men.



"i think he wanted to embark what he knew about sports to others. To help develop their skills. He was a very special person," said Florence resident Charlton Law.



A lot of lives in Florence were made better because of the impact of Jerry Nettles.



"He was a great man and not only was influential in my life but a lot of guys lives," said Jefferson Bates.



Mr. Nettles is enshrined in the Summerville High School and Citadel Hall of Fame's. He was also honored in 2013 by the state of South Carolina for his lifetime of work with young quarterbacks.



