North Myrtle Beach celebrates July 4th with the American Pride March and 'Salute from the Shore'

Dozens gathered together to celebrate the holiday by marching on North Myrtle Beach and soon after, watching the fighter jets take flight. The American Pride March began earlier this morning. Volunteers started their march from both the north and south ends of the beach around 11 o’clock this morning.More >>
Two separate traffic accidents on U.S. 17 Northbound at Harrelson Boulevard are causing traffic delays in the area. .More >>
Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a mobile home fire in Socastee Tuesday morning.More >>
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred in Lake City on Sunday.More >>
Today will be very hot and humid with the risk of storms at times. Temperatures will quickly climb into the upper 80s at the beach and middle 90s inland by the early afternoon. The combination of hot temperatures and very high humidity will push the heat index to near or just over 100 degrees through much of the day. The same combination of heat and humid will also lead to the development of thunderstorms. The best chance of storms ...More >>
Police believe the bullet was fired in the air in order to celebrate the Fourth of July.More >>
Uber said that the upfront price is no longer valid when additional stops are added. However, the customers said they weren't informed of that policy when they asked the driver to add more stops..More >>
An African-American girl from Mississippi is suing her school district after she earned co-valedictorian honors.More >>
Prattville Police are urging the suspects in a triple homicide at a local barbershop to surrender.More >>
