TRAFFIC ALERT: Two accidents on Harrelson Blvd. causing traffic delays

Two separate traffic accidents on U.S. 17 Northbound at Harrelson Boulevard are causing traffic delays in the area. .More >>
Two separate traffic accidents on U.S. 17 Northbound at Harrelson Boulevard are causing traffic delays in the area. .More >>
Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a mobile home fire in Socastee Tuesday morning.More >>
Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a mobile home fire in Socastee Tuesday morning.More >>
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred in Lake City on Sunday.More >>
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred in Lake City on Sunday.More >>
Today will be very hot and humid with the risk of storms at times. Temperatures will quickly climb into the upper 80s at the beach and middle 90s inland by the early afternoon. The combination of hot temperatures and very high humidity will push the heat index to near or just over 100 degrees through much of the day. The same combination of heat and humid will also lead to the development of thunderstorms. The best chance of storms ...More >>
Today will be very hot and humid with the risk of storms at times. Temperatures will quickly climb into the upper 80s at the beach and middle 90s inland by the early afternoon. The combination of hot temperatures and very high humidity will push the heat index to near or just over 100 degrees through much of the day. The same combination of heat and humid will also lead to the development of thunderstorms. The best chance of storms ...More >>
FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The West Florence Fire Department responded to a strip mall fire Tuesday morning at 6:30 a.m. A small commercial building at the intersection of Alligator Road and Savannah Grove Road was on fire.More >>
FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The West Florence Fire Department responded to a strip mall fire Tuesday morning at 6:30 a.m. A small commercial building at the intersection of Alligator Road and Savannah Grove Road was on fire.More >>
Police believe the bullet was fired in the air in order to celebrate the Fourth of July.More >>
Police believe the bullet was fired in the air in order to celebrate the Fourth of July.More >>
The HIV-positive man worked at four Maryland schools as a teacher's aide and track coach.More >>
The HIV-positive man worked at four Maryland schools as a teacher's aide and track coach.More >>
Search crews have recovered the body of a missing man in Lake Livingston.More >>
Search crews have recovered the body of a missing man in Lake Livingston.More >>
Prattville Police are urging the suspects in a triple homicide at a local barbershop to surrender.More >>
Prattville Police are urging the suspects in a triple homicide at a local barbershop to surrender.More >>
The longtime drummer for the late music icon Prince, John Blackwell Jr. passed away on Tuesday following a battle with cancer. He was 43 years old.More >>
The longtime drummer for the late music icon Prince, John Blackwell Jr. passed away on Tuesday following a battle with cancer. He was 43 years old.More >>