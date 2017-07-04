TRAFFIC ALERT: Two accidents on Harrelson Blvd. causing traffic delays

Accident at U.S. 17 and Harrelson Blvd. (Source: Erin Edwards)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Two separate traffic accidents on U.S. 17 Northbound at Harrelson Boulevard are causing traffic delays in the area.

One of the accidents has closed the exit ramp off of U.S. 17.

The other accident has been cleared.

There is no word on injuries just yet.

This is a developing story, stick with us for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.