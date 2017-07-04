"Salute to the Shore" celebrates July 4th in the air above the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Celebrating July 4th on the beach today? Look up around 1 p.m. and you’ll see F-16s and vintage aircraft flying overhead.

The 8th annual Salute from the Shore military flyover will take place today between 1-1:30 p.m. It’s a tribute to America's armed forces and their families, and participants are asked to display red, white and blue as they view the flyover.. The flyover begins at the N.C. border and should be visible from any spot on the beach.

According to the group who organizes the event each year, “Salute from the Shore, a 501(c)3 organization, was founded in 2010 by patriotic South Carolinians to honor our armed forces on Independence Day. Every year on July Fourth, hundreds of thousands of people gather on the beaches of South Carolina in patriotic attire to wave the red, white and blue and to demonstrate their gratitude to America's finest for their bravery and commitment to protecting our freedom.

“The focal point of the Salute from the Shore has traditionally been highlighted with a flyover of military aircraft. This year, Salute from the Shore is proud to announce that the annual tribute will continue with a flyover of F-16s from the 20th Fighter Wing at Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter, South Carolina, as well as other military aircraft.

“Participants on the beaches are strongly urged to organize patriotic displays in groups, big and small, and to share their tributes online for our armed forces around the world to see.

"The Flyover will commence at 1:00 PM in Cherry Grove and conclude over the May River Sandbar in Bluffton, SC around 1:30 PM.

“Event coordinators are also working with volunteer pilots to organize vintage military aircraft to follow behind the F-16s. The vintage planes' flights are dependent on weather and a variety of mechanical conditions necessary to ensure a safe flight. Please refer to the website prior to the 4th of July for details on whether vintage planes will participate in this year's Salute. Various factors including wind speed and aircraft type will determine when, and if, the vintage aircraft arrive at different locations along the coast.

“Salute from the Shore urges visitors to "Salute" by wearing and waving red, white and blue on the beaches during the flyover. Salute from the Shore also encourages participants to share their stories about why they love America and those that protect it by posting their own video and images of the event on social networks to be seen by American Armed Forces deployed throughout the world.

Participants can share online at www.salutefromtheshore.org , Facebook www.facebook.com/SalutefromtheShore ,

Twitter @July4Salute, #SalutefromtheShore and Instagram @July4salute, #SalutefromtheShore.



“Corporations, businesses, foundations and individuals, including SCE&G, a 5-Star General Sponsor, PGBA, a Celerian Group Company, BGA-Viation, First Citizens Bank, Colliers International, Ocean Lakes Campground, Doctors Care, Currie & Co. Travels, Eastern Aviation Fuels, Collum's Lumber Products, Nelson Mullins, The City and County of Sumter, South Carolina, Waccamaw Land & Timber, Delta Dental and many others have stepped up to provide financial support to assist the owners of the vintage aircraft with their expenses and to provide funding for video and promotional products. Others interested in supporting this initiative are encouraged to contact the organizers or donate online at www.salutefromtheshore.org.

"Salute from the Shore provides a special opportunity for South Carolina beachgoers to Salute our military through video and images on the 4th of July. Our mission is to organize, promote, record and distribute this tribute for the benefit of American's military family at home and abroad.”