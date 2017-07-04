West Florence firefighters put out fire at strip mall Tuesday morning

West Florence firefighters put out fire at strip mall Tuesday mo - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The West Florence Fire Department responded to a strip mall fire Tuesday morning at 6:30 a.m. A small commercial building at the intersection of Alligator Road and Savannah Grove Road was on fire, and the department responded with three engines, one tanker, one rescue truck and one ladder truck.

Firefighters quickly got into the building and contained the fire to a section of the building where the fire started. They worked to remove smoke from the rest of the building.

West Florence Fire representatives say the fire seems to have been started accidentally.

