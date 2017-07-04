One person dead in Socastee fire

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a mobile home fire in Socastee Tuesday morning. The call came out at 6:41 a.m. to 512 Keystone Lane, and Chief John Fowler said the fire was quickly extinguished.

Horry County Fire Investigator James Cyganiewicz confirmed that once inside, firefighters found the body of a deceased person. Investigators are still working to find out what caused the fire, and the cause of the person's death has not been determined. Horry County Fire Rescue and Horry County Police are still on scene.

The Horry County Coroner's Office has not yet released the name of the victim. WMBF News will have updates on this story as they become available.

