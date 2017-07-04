One person dead in Socastee fire

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a mobile home fire in Socastee Tuesday morning. The call came out at 6:41 a.m. to 512 Keystone Lane, and Chief John Fowler said the fire was quickly extinguished. Horry County Fire Investigator James Cyganiewicz confirmed that once inside, firefighters found the body of a deceased person. Investigators are still working to find out what caused the fire, and the cause of the person's death has not been determined. T...More >>
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a mobile home fire in Socastee Tuesday morning. The call came out at 6:41 a.m. to 512 Keystone Lane, and Chief John Fowler said the fire was quickly extinguished. Horry County Fire Investigator James Cyganiewicz confirmed that once inside, firefighters found the body of a deceased person. Investigators are still working to find out what caused the fire, and the cause of the person's death has not been determined. T...More >>
A strip mall in Florence County is damaged following a fire early Tuesday morning. The West Florence Fire Department responded to the strip mall at the intersection of Alligator Road and Savannah Grove Road around 6:40 a.m. When crews arrived they found the small building on fire, said Captain Anthony Fox. Crews were able to make entry to the building and contain the fire to the section of the building where it started.More >>
A strip mall in Florence County is damaged following a fire early Tuesday morning. The West Florence Fire Department responded to the strip mall at the intersection of Alligator Road and Savannah Grove Road around 6:40 a.m. When crews arrived they found the small building on fire, said Captain Anthony Fox. Crews were able to make entry to the building and contain the fire to the section of the building where it started.More >>
Today will be very hot and humid with the risk of storms at times. Temperatures will quickly climb into the upper 80s at the beach and middle 90s inland by the early afternoon. The combination of hot temperatures and very high humidity will push the heat index to near or just over 100 degrees through much of the day. The same combination of heat and humid will also lead to the development of thunderstorms. The best chance of storms ...More >>
Today will be very hot and humid with the risk of storms at times. Temperatures will quickly climb into the upper 80s at the beach and middle 90s inland by the early afternoon. The combination of hot temperatures and very high humidity will push the heat index to near or just over 100 degrees through much of the day. The same combination of heat and humid will also lead to the development of thunderstorms. The best chance of storms ...More >>
A man is fighting for his life following a shooting late Monday night in Lumberton. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m., following a domestic disturbance on East 11th Street, according to the Lumberton Police Department. The victim, identified as a 38-year-old man from Red Springs, is being treated for life-threatening injuries, said police.More >>
A man is fighting for his life following a shooting late Monday night in Lumberton. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m., following a domestic disturbance on East 11th Street, according to the Lumberton Police Department. The victim, identified as a 38-year-old man from Red Springs, is being treated for life-threatening injuries, said police.More >>
At 4 p.m. Monday, Amy Prock, the acting interim chief of the Myrtle Beach Police Department, was be sworn in as the next permanent Chief of Police for the MBPD.More >>
At 4 p.m. Monday, Amy Prock, the acting interim chief of the Myrtle Beach Police Department, was be sworn in as the next permanent Chief of Police for the MBPD.More >>
Police believe the bullet was fired in the air in order to celebrate the Fourth of July.More >>
Police believe the bullet was fired in the air in order to celebrate the Fourth of July.More >>
Authorities say abduction suspect Brendt Christensen attended a vigil Thursday for missing student Yingying Zhang, the victim in the case.More >>
Authorities say abduction suspect Brendt Christensen attended a vigil Thursday for missing student Yingying Zhang, the victim in the case.More >>
An African-American girl from Mississippi is suing her school district after she earned co-valedictorian honors.More >>
An African-American girl from Mississippi is suing her school district after she earned co-valedictorian honors.More >>
LSU Criminologist says murders are up by 41% in New Orleans from last year. He adds per capita, we've had more killings than Chicago.More >>
LSU Criminologist says murders are up by 41% in New Orleans from last year. He adds per capita, we've had more killings than Chicago.More >>
Police are searching for two suspects following a shooting at Northwoods Mall on Monday afternoon.More >>
Police are searching for two suspects following a shooting at Northwoods Mall on Monday afternoon.More >>
The baby was left in the van for about eight hours, the sheriff's department said.More >>
The baby was left in the van for about eight hours, the sheriff's department said.More >>
Murray County Sheriff Gary Langford told local news media that the plane crashed Saturday afternoon in the area of Chatsworth, Georgia, about 90 miles northwest of Atlanta.More >>
Murray County Sheriff Gary Langford told local news media that the plane crashed Saturday afternoon in the area of Chatsworth, Georgia, about 90 miles northwest of Atlanta.More >>
After two years of treatment, doctors say there’s nothing more they can do for the teenager’s 11-year-old sister.More >>
After two years of treatment, doctors say there’s nothing more they can do for the teenager’s 11-year-old sister.More >>
The man’s 11-year-old nephew fell into the water when the inflatable he was on flipped over.More >>
The man’s 11-year-old nephew fell into the water when the inflatable he was on flipped over.More >>
Prattville Police are looking for two suspects they say are wanted for a shooting that left three people dead and one wounded.More >>
Prattville Police are looking for two suspects they say are wanted for a shooting that left three people dead and one wounded.More >>