One person dead in Socastee fire - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

One person dead in Socastee fire

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a mobile home fire in Socastee Tuesday morning. The call came out at 6:41 a.m. to 512 Keystone Lane, and Chief John Fowler said the fire was quickly extinguished.

Horry County Fire Investigator James Cyganiewicz confirmed that once inside, firefighters found the body of a deceased person. Investigators are still working to find out what caused the fire, and the cause of the person's death has not been determined. Horry County Fire Rescue and Horry County Police are still on scene.

The Horry County Coroner's Office has not yet released the name of the victim. WMBF News will have updates on this story as they become available.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • One person dead in Socastee fire

    One person dead in Socastee fire

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 10:02 AM EDT2017-07-04 14:02:08 GMT

    HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a mobile home fire in Socastee Tuesday morning. The call came out at 6:41 a.m. to 512 Keystone Lane, and Chief John Fowler said the fire was quickly extinguished. Horry County Fire Investigator James Cyganiewicz confirmed that once inside, firefighters found the body of a deceased person. Investigators are still working to find out what caused the fire, and the cause of the person's death has not been determined. T...

    More >>

    HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a mobile home fire in Socastee Tuesday morning. The call came out at 6:41 a.m. to 512 Keystone Lane, and Chief John Fowler said the fire was quickly extinguished. Horry County Fire Investigator James Cyganiewicz confirmed that once inside, firefighters found the body of a deceased person. Investigators are still working to find out what caused the fire, and the cause of the person's death has not been determined. T...

    More >>

  • Strip mall damaged by early morning fire

    Strip mall damaged by early morning fire

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 7:51 AM EDT2017-07-04 11:51:26 GMT
    WFFD responds to strip mall fire (Source: West Florence Fire Department)WFFD responds to strip mall fire (Source: West Florence Fire Department)

    A strip mall in Florence County is damaged following a fire early Tuesday morning. The West Florence Fire Department responded to the strip mall at the intersection of Alligator Road and Savannah Grove Road around 6:40 a.m. When crews arrived they found the small building on fire, said Captain Anthony Fox. Crews were able to make entry to the building and contain the fire to the section of the building where it started.

    More >>

    A strip mall in Florence County is damaged following a fire early Tuesday morning. The West Florence Fire Department responded to the strip mall at the intersection of Alligator Road and Savannah Grove Road around 6:40 a.m. When crews arrived they found the small building on fire, said Captain Anthony Fox. Crews were able to make entry to the building and contain the fire to the section of the building where it started.

    More >>

  • 4th of July Forecast- Triple digit heat index and a stray shower

    4th of July Forecast- Triple digit heat index and a stray shower

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 7:22 AM EDT2017-07-04 11:22:11 GMT
    Grand Strand temp and rain plannerGrand Strand temp and rain planner

    Today will be very hot and humid with the risk of storms at times.  Temperatures will quickly climb into the upper 80s at the beach and middle 90s inland by the early afternoon.  The combination of hot temperatures and very high humidity will push the heat index to near or just over 100 degrees through much of the day.   The same combination of heat and humid will also lead to the development of thunderstorms. The best chance of storms ...

    More >>

    Today will be very hot and humid with the risk of storms at times.  Temperatures will quickly climb into the upper 80s at the beach and middle 90s inland by the early afternoon.  The combination of hot temperatures and very high humidity will push the heat index to near or just over 100 degrees through much of the day.   The same combination of heat and humid will also lead to the development of thunderstorms. The best chance of storms ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly