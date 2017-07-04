Know where you can and can't set off fireworks for the 4th of Ju - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Know where you can and can't set off fireworks for the 4th of July

By Ruby Durham, Reporter
Connect
(Source: WMBF News) (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, (WMBF) - You'll be fined a pretty penny if you shoot fireworks in places you're not supposed to today for the 4th of July, so you'll need to know where you can and can't set them off.

Fireworks are legal in the unincorporated parts of Horry County before 11 p.m., but selling, possessing or using fireworks inside Myrtle Beach city limits is illegal. If you're caught the fine is $205.

In North Myrtle Beach the rules are the same but that fine is $310.

If you're in Conway, fireworks are allowed until 12:30 a.m. In Surfside Beach, fireworks only can be shot on the beach between the dunes and the water line.

Phantom Fireworks on Waccamaw Boulevard is one of few stores in our area where staff members are not only selling but telling you the importance of reading directions on firework packaging. And If you're not sure how a certain firework works, they will even show you examples of how to use them--but they won't let you make your purchase until they give you tips of their own.

"The area that they should be firing in should be clear of any debris, any overhanging wires and trees, your audience should be far enough away, and you'll want to have a water source on hand in case any small fires start such as a bucket fire extinguisher or hose,” Phantom Fireworks Store Manager Ashley Begovich said.

If you'd rather leave the fireworks to the professionals, Tuesday you can head to Broadway at the Beach or the Second Avenue Pier at 10 p.m.

Or if you plan to go to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans game on July 4th, you can see fireworks after the game at TicketReturn.com Field. In North Myrtle Beach you can catch a half-hour of fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at Cherry Grove Pier. The Marshwalk in Murrells Inlet will have a twenty minute firework show Tuesday as well, beginning at 10:00 p.m.

The Town of Surfside Beach will be holding its annual 4th of July Celebration Tuesday. Their event is happening from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. in the Surfside Beach Pier parking lot, but no fireworks will be set off there.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • One person dead in Socastee fire

    One person dead in Socastee fire

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 11:33 AM EDT2017-07-04 15:33:06 GMT

    HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a mobile home fire in Socastee Tuesday morning. The call came out at 6:41 a.m. to 512 Keystone Lane, and Chief John Fowler said the fire was quickly extinguished. Horry County Fire Investigator James Cyganiewicz confirmed that once inside, firefighters found the body of a deceased person. Investigators are still working to find out what caused the fire, and the cause of the person's death has not been determined. T...

    More >>

    HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a mobile home fire in Socastee Tuesday morning. The call came out at 6:41 a.m. to 512 Keystone Lane, and Chief John Fowler said the fire was quickly extinguished. Horry County Fire Investigator James Cyganiewicz confirmed that once inside, firefighters found the body of a deceased person. Investigators are still working to find out what caused the fire, and the cause of the person's death has not been determined. T...

    More >>

  • 4th of July Forecast- Triple digit heat index and a stray shower

    4th of July Forecast- Triple digit heat index and a stray shower

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 11:06 AM EDT2017-07-04 15:06:02 GMT
    Grand Strand temp and rain plannerGrand Strand temp and rain planner

    Today will be very hot and humid with the risk of storms at times.  Temperatures will quickly climb into the upper 80s at the beach and middle 90s inland by the early afternoon.  The combination of hot temperatures and very high humidity will push the heat index to near or just over 100 degrees through much of the day.   The same combination of heat and humid will also lead to the development of thunderstorms. The best chance of storms ...

    More >>

    Today will be very hot and humid with the risk of storms at times.  Temperatures will quickly climb into the upper 80s at the beach and middle 90s inland by the early afternoon.  The combination of hot temperatures and very high humidity will push the heat index to near or just over 100 degrees through much of the day.   The same combination of heat and humid will also lead to the development of thunderstorms. The best chance of storms ...

    More >>

  • West Florence firefighters put out fire at strip mall Tuesday morning

    West Florence firefighters put out fire at strip mall Tuesday morning

    West Florence firefighters put out fire at strip mall Tuesday morning

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 11:00 AM EDT2017-07-04 15:00:20 GMT

    FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The West Florence Fire Department responded to a strip mall fire Tuesday morning at 6:30 a.m. A small commercial building at the intersection of Alligator Road and Savannah Grove Road was on fire.

    More >>

    FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The West Florence Fire Department responded to a strip mall fire Tuesday morning at 6:30 a.m. A small commercial building at the intersection of Alligator Road and Savannah Grove Road was on fire.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly