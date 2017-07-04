Know where you can and can't set off fireworks for the 4th of July

MYRTLE BEACH, (WMBF) - You'll be fined a pretty penny if you shoot fireworks in places you're not supposed to today for the 4th of July, so you'll need to know where you can and can't set them off.

Fireworks are legal in the unincorporated parts of Horry County before 11 p.m., but selling, possessing or using fireworks inside Myrtle Beach city limits is illegal. If you're caught the fine is $205.

In North Myrtle Beach the rules are the same but that fine is $310.

If you're in Conway, fireworks are allowed until 12:30 a.m. In Surfside Beach, fireworks only can be shot on the beach between the dunes and the water line.

Phantom Fireworks on Waccamaw Boulevard is one of few stores in our area where staff members are not only selling but telling you the importance of reading directions on firework packaging. And If you're not sure how a certain firework works, they will even show you examples of how to use them--but they won't let you make your purchase until they give you tips of their own.

"The area that they should be firing in should be clear of any debris, any overhanging wires and trees, your audience should be far enough away, and you'll want to have a water source on hand in case any small fires start such as a bucket fire extinguisher or hose,” Phantom Fireworks Store Manager Ashley Begovich said.

If you'd rather leave the fireworks to the professionals, Tuesday you can head to Broadway at the Beach or the Second Avenue Pier at 10 p.m.

Or if you plan to go to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans game on July 4th, you can see fireworks after the game at TicketReturn.com Field. In North Myrtle Beach you can catch a half-hour of fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at Cherry Grove Pier. The Marshwalk in Murrells Inlet will have a twenty minute firework show Tuesday as well, beginning at 10:00 p.m.

The Town of Surfside Beach will be holding its annual 4th of July Celebration Tuesday. Their event is happening from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. in the Surfside Beach Pier parking lot, but no fireworks will be set off there.

