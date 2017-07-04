Know where you can and can't set off fireworks for the 4th of July

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a mobile home fire in Socastee Tuesday morning. The call came out at 6:41 a.m. to 512 Keystone Lane, and Chief John Fowler said the fire was quickly extinguished. Horry County Fire Investigator James Cyganiewicz confirmed that once inside, firefighters found the body of a deceased person. Investigators are still working to find out what caused the fire, and the cause of the person's death has not been determined. T...More >>
Today will be very hot and humid with the risk of storms at times. Temperatures will quickly climb into the upper 80s at the beach and middle 90s inland by the early afternoon. The combination of hot temperatures and very high humidity will push the heat index to near or just over 100 degrees through much of the day. The same combination of heat and humid will also lead to the development of thunderstorms. The best chance of storms ...More >>
FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The West Florence Fire Department responded to a strip mall fire Tuesday morning at 6:30 a.m. A small commercial building at the intersection of Alligator Road and Savannah Grove Road was on fire.More >>
A strip mall in Florence County is damaged following a fire early Tuesday morning. The West Florence Fire Department responded to the strip mall at the intersection of Alligator Road and Savannah Grove Road around 6:40 a.m. When crews arrived they found the small building on fire, said Captain Anthony Fox. Crews were able to make entry to the building and contain the fire to the section of the building where it started.More >>
A man is fighting for his life following a shooting late Monday night in Lumberton. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m., following a domestic disturbance on East 11th Street, according to the Lumberton Police Department. The victim, identified as a 38-year-old man from Red Springs, is being treated for life-threatening injuries, said police.More >>
Police believe the bullet was fired in the air in order to celebrate the Fourth of July.More >>
An African-American girl from Mississippi is suing her school district after she earned co-valedictorian honors.More >>
The man’s 11-year-old nephew fell into the water when the inflatable he was on flipped over.More >>
The family of a former University of Alabama student who committed suicide last year after an alleged sexual assault has filed a wrongful death civil lawsuit against employees of the school and members of the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department, claiming a “mishandling” of her allegations that led to the student taking her own life.More >>
Prattville Police are urging the suspect in a triple homicide at a local barbershop to surrender.More >>
