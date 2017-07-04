Strip mall damaged by early morning fire - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Strip mall damaged by early morning fire

By Jessica Cinardo, Executive Producer
Connect
WFFD responds to strip mall fire (Source: West Florence Fire Department) WFFD responds to strip mall fire (Source: West Florence Fire Department)
(Source: West Florence Fire Department) (Source: West Florence Fire Department)
(Source: West Florence Fire Department) (Source: West Florence Fire Department)
(Source: West Florence Fire Department) (Source: West Florence Fire Department)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A strip mall in Florence County is damaged following a fire early Tuesday morning.

The West Florence Fire Department responded to the strip mall at the intersection of Alligator Road and Savannah Grove Road around 6:40 a.m.

When crews arrived they found the small building on fire, said Captain Anthony Fox.

Crews were able to make entry to the building and contain the fire to the section of the building where it started.

Photos sent to WMBF News from the West Florence Fire Department show damage to the Scooterville unit inside the strip mall.

Fire crews remained at the scene as of 7:20 a.m. Tuesday as they worked to remove smoke from the rest of the building.

The cause of the fire appears to be accidental, according to Captain Fox.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Strip mall damaged by early morning fire

    Strip mall damaged by early morning fire

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 7:51 AM EDT2017-07-04 11:51:26 GMT
    WFFD responds to strip mall fire (Source: West Florence Fire Department)WFFD responds to strip mall fire (Source: West Florence Fire Department)

    A strip mall in Florence County is damaged following a fire early Tuesday morning. The West Florence Fire Department responded to the strip mall at the intersection of Alligator Road and Savannah Grove Road around 6:40 a.m. When crews arrived they found the small building on fire, said Captain Anthony Fox. Crews were able to make entry to the building and contain the fire to the section of the building where it started.

    More >>

    A strip mall in Florence County is damaged following a fire early Tuesday morning. The West Florence Fire Department responded to the strip mall at the intersection of Alligator Road and Savannah Grove Road around 6:40 a.m. When crews arrived they found the small building on fire, said Captain Anthony Fox. Crews were able to make entry to the building and contain the fire to the section of the building where it started.

    More >>

  • 4th of July Forecast- Triple digit heat index and a stray shower

    4th of July Forecast- Triple digit heat index and a stray shower

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 7:22 AM EDT2017-07-04 11:22:11 GMT
    Grand Strand temp and rain plannerGrand Strand temp and rain planner

    Today will be very hot and humid with the risk of storms at times.  Temperatures will quickly climb into the upper 80s at the beach and middle 90s inland by the early afternoon.  The combination of hot temperatures and very high humidity will push the heat index to near or just over 100 degrees through much of the day.   The same combination of heat and humid will also lead to the development of thunderstorms. The best chance of storms ...

    More >>

    Today will be very hot and humid with the risk of storms at times.  Temperatures will quickly climb into the upper 80s at the beach and middle 90s inland by the early afternoon.  The combination of hot temperatures and very high humidity will push the heat index to near or just over 100 degrees through much of the day.   The same combination of heat and humid will also lead to the development of thunderstorms. The best chance of storms ...

    More >>

  • Breaking

    Man fighting for life after shooting Monday night

    Man fighting for life after shooting Monday night

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 2:07 AM EDT2017-07-04 06:07:03 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A man is fighting for his life following a shooting late Monday night in Lumberton. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m., following a domestic disturbance on East 11th Street, according to the Lumberton Police Department. The victim, identified as a 38-year-old man from Red Springs, is being treated for life-threatening injuries, said police.

    More >>

    A man is fighting for his life following a shooting late Monday night in Lumberton. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m., following a domestic disturbance on East 11th Street, according to the Lumberton Police Department. The victim, identified as a 38-year-old man from Red Springs, is being treated for life-threatening injuries, said police.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly