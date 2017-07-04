Strip mall damaged by early morning fire

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A strip mall in Florence County is damaged following a fire early Tuesday morning.

The West Florence Fire Department responded to the strip mall at the intersection of Alligator Road and Savannah Grove Road around 6:40 a.m.

When crews arrived they found the small building on fire, said Captain Anthony Fox.

Crews were able to make entry to the building and contain the fire to the section of the building where it started.

Photos sent to WMBF News from the West Florence Fire Department show damage to the Scooterville unit inside the strip mall.

Fire crews remained at the scene as of 7:20 a.m. Tuesday as they worked to remove smoke from the rest of the building.

The cause of the fire appears to be accidental, according to Captain Fox.

