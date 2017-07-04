Strip mall damaged by early morning fire

A strip mall in Florence County is damaged following a fire early Tuesday morning. The West Florence Fire Department responded to the strip mall at the intersection of Alligator Road and Savannah Grove Road around 6:40 a.m. When crews arrived they found the small building on fire, said Captain Anthony Fox. Crews were able to make entry to the building and contain the fire to the section of the building where it started.More >>
Today will be very hot and humid with the risk of storms at times. Temperatures will quickly climb into the upper 80s at the beach and middle 90s inland by the early afternoon. The combination of hot temperatures and very high humidity will push the heat index to near or just over 100 degrees through much of the day. The same combination of heat and humid will also lead to the development of thunderstorms. The best chance of storms ...More >>
A man is fighting for his life following a shooting late Monday night in Lumberton. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m., following a domestic disturbance on East 11th Street, according to the Lumberton Police Department. The victim, identified as a 38-year-old man from Red Springs, is being treated for life-threatening injuries, said police.More >>
At 4 p.m. Monday, Amy Prock, the acting interim chief of the Myrtle Beach Police Department, was be sworn in as the next permanent Chief of Police for the MBPD.More >>
Fireworks will light up the sky in most areas tonight and tomorrow night, but for some, those fireworks can cause stressful flashbacks.More >>
Police believe the bullet was fired in the air in order to celebrate the Fourth of July.More >>
Uber said that the upfront price is no longer valid when additional stops are added. However, the customers said they weren't informed of that policy when they asked the driver to add more stops..More >>
Police are searching for two suspects following a shooting at Northwoods Mall on Monday afternoon.More >>
One officer took the spray from the man, who then lunged forward and slapped the officer in the face.More >>
