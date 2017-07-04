4th of July Forecast- Triple digit heat index and a stray shower

The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.

Like WMBF First Alert Weather on Facebook for the latest weather news and forecasts in your Facebook news feed!

WMBF Myrtle Beach, SC- You'll want the WMBF First Alert weather app on your phone today to keep an eye on the chance of a stray shower or two as well as the heat index. To get the app for your iPhone or iPod follow this link, or search "WMBF Weather" in the iTunes App Store. Download the app for your iPad here. To get the app in the Android Market click here, or search "WMBF Weather" in the Google Play Store.

Today will be very hot and humid with the risk of storms at times. Temperatures will quickly climb into the upper 80s at the beach and middle 90s inland by the early afternoon. The combination of hot temperatures and very high humidity will push the heat index to near or just over 100 degrees through much of the day.

The same combination of heat and humid will also lead to the development of thunderstorms. The best chance of storms today will be from 2pm to 5pm right along the coast, but the risk is very low. It will stay dry for fireworks at the beach late tonight, but some fireworks shows inland could be disrupted by an evening storm or two.

The severe weather risk is very low, but frequent lightning and locally very heavy rain will be likely in the storms. Make sure to keep a check on the WMBF First Alert Weather app to keep up with the storms through the day.

The rest of the week will feature typical early July weather with plenty of heat and humidity each day and lingering risk of afternoon and evening showers and storms.