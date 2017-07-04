4th of July Forecast- Triple digit heat index and a stray shower - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

4th of July Forecast- Triple digit heat index and a stray shower

By Marla Branson, Meteorologist
Heat index forecast Heat index forecast
Grand Strand temp and rain planner Grand Strand temp and rain planner
Inland temp and rain forecast Inland temp and rain forecast

Today will be very hot and humid with the risk of storms at times.  Temperatures will quickly climb into the upper 80s at the beach and middle 90s inland by the early afternoon.  The combination of hot temperatures and very high humidity will push the heat index to near or just over 100 degrees through much of the day.  

The same combination of heat and humid will also lead to the development of thunderstorms. The best chance of storms today will be from 2pm to 5pm right along the coast, but the risk is very low. It will stay dry for fireworks at the beach late tonight, but some fireworks shows inland could be disrupted by an evening storm or two.

The severe weather risk is very low, but frequent lightning and locally very heavy rain will be likely in the storms. Make sure to keep a check on the WMBF First Alert Weather app to keep up with the storms through the day. 

The rest of the week will feature typical early July weather with plenty of heat and humidity each day and lingering risk of afternoon and evening showers and storms.

  4th of July Forecast- Triple digit heat index and a stray shower

    Today will be very hot and humid with the risk of storms at times.  Temperatures will quickly climb into the upper 80s at the beach and middle 90s inland by the early afternoon.  The combination of hot temperatures and very high humidity will push the heat index to near or just over 100 degrees through much of the day.   The same combination of heat and humid will also lead to the development of thunderstorms. The best chance of storms ...

