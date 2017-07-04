Man fighting for life after shooting Monday night

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – A man is fighting for his life following a shooting late Monday night in Lumberton.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m., following a domestic disturbance on East 11th Street, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

The victim, identified as a 38-year-old man from Red Springs, is being treated for life-threatening injuries, said police.

He was first transported to Southeastern Regional Hospital, but needed to be moved to another hospital for additional treatment.

The incident is under investigation by both the Lumberton Police Department and the Robeson County District Attorney’s Office. They are interviewing all parties involved and expect to release more information Wednesday.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Lumberton Police Department at (910) 671-3845.

