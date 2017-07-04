Man fighting for life after shooting Monday night

A man is fighting for his life following a shooting late Monday night in Lumberton. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m., following a domestic disturbance on East 11th Street, according to the Lumberton Police Department. The victim, identified as a 38-year-old man from Red Springs, is being treated for life-threatening injuries, said police.More >>
At 4 p.m. Monday, Amy Prock, the acting interim chief of the Myrtle Beach Police Department, was be sworn in as the next permanent Chief of Police for the MBPD.More >>
Fireworks will light up the sky in most areas tonight and tomorrow night, but for some, those fireworks can cause stressful flashbacks.More >>
The North Myrtle Beach Water Rescue Team, Horry County Fire Rescue, and North Myrtle Beach Lifeguards responded to a boat in distress on Monday at the Little River Jetties, according to a Facebook post from NMB Rescue Squad.More >>
One person is in stable condition after being shot behind a convenience store in the Doves area of Darlington.More >>
