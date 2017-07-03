Three rescued after their boat hit a jetty in North Myrtle Beach - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Three rescued after their boat hit a jetty in North Myrtle Beach

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
(Source: NMB Rescue Squad Facebook page) (Source: NMB Rescue Squad Facebook page)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The North Myrtle Beach Water Rescue Team, Horry County Fire Rescue, and North Myrtle Beach Lifeguards responded to a boat in distress on Monday at the Little River jetties, according to a Facebook post from NMB Rescue Squad.

A boat carrying three people got stuck when it hit the jetties. A water rescue swimmer and life guards worked together to bring the three people to safety.

The post went on to congratulate Seyfi Yazici and Dylan McLann on their first jetty rescue.

