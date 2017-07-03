One person in stable condition after being shot behind Darlington convenience store

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – One person is in stable condition after being shot behind a convenience store in the Doves area of Darlington.

A news release stated Darlington County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a convenience store at 3316 N. Governor Williams Highway around 3:30pm on July 3. There they found one person shot behind the store.

The suspect, 30-year-old James Ervin Ross of Darlington, turned himself in to authorities. He is expected to be charged with attempted murder.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, you are asked to call the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office at 843-398-4501.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.