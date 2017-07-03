One person in stable condition after being shot behind Darlington convenience store

One person is in stable condition after being shot behind a convenience store in the Doves area of Darlington.More >>
The new beach flag signs the city posted now have the correct spelling of “exercise” The city put up the new signs last month to explain their new flag warning system, but the spelling error was pointed out on the city’s Facebook page soon after.More >>
When you buy fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July, you want to trust what you're bringing home. WMBF News looked into what kinds of checks and balances are in place to ensure your safety. Those start at our nation's ports.More >>
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Derrick Stone, 34, of Andrews.More >>
At 4 p.m. Monday, Amy Prock, the acting interim chief of the Myrtle Beach Police Department, was be sworn in as the next permanent Chief of Police for the MBPD.More >>
An African-American girl from Mississippi is suing her school district after she earned co-valedictorian honors.More >>
Murray County Sheriff Gary Langford told local news media that the plane crashed Saturday afternoon in the area of Chatsworth, Georgia, about 90 miles northwest of Atlanta.More >>
Police are searching for two suspects who exchanged gunfire at Northwoods Mall Monday afternoon.More >>
Police arrested a Jonesboro man after they say he forced a six-year-old child to perform sexual acts.More >>
