Darlington County Police reports multiple items stolen from department

One person is in stable condition after being shot behind a convenience store in the Doves area of Darlington.More >>
The Darlington County Police Department reported from a news release that multiple pieces of equipment were stolen from a locker in the department.More >>
Passengers take on the holiday crowds at the Myrtle Beach International Airport.More >>
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Local and state leaders were in the area today taking a tour throughout The Grand Strand to talk about projects set to be completed in the near future. Congressman Tom Rice and Brigadier Gen. C. David Turner of the Army Corps of Engineers were joined by some local leaders to discuss the completion of projects like beach re-nourishment and I-73.More >>
The new beach flag signs the city posted now have the correct spelling of “exercise” The city put up the new signs last month to explain their new flag warning system, but the spelling error was pointed out on the city’s Facebook page soon after.More >>
Uber said that the upfront price is no longer valid when additional stops are added. However, the customers said they weren't informed of that policy when they asked the driver to add more stops..More >>
The baby was left in the van for about eight hours, the sheriff's department said.More >>
An African-American girl from Mississippi is suing her school district after she earned co-valedictorian honors.More >>
The gruesome decapitation of a Jackson man still remains a mystery. Now a human rights organization is pleading for justice and answers in the death of Jeremy Jerome Jackson. The 30-year-old was found decapitated June 10th.More >>
Police are searching for two suspects following a shooting at Northwoods Mall on Monday afternoon.More >>
Five people are dead after a two-car crash in Midland on Saturday night.More >>
Police arrested a Jonesboro man after they say he forced a six-year-old child to perform sexual acts.More >>
Murray County Sheriff Gary Langford told local news media that the plane crashed Saturday afternoon in the area of Chatsworth, Georgia, about 90 miles northwest of Atlanta.More >>
The owners of a popular bar near LSU that had its liquor license suspended after a police sting last week have received a temporary restraining order allowing them to immediately reopen for business.More >>
