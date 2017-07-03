Darlington County Police reports multiple items stolen from department

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Darlington County Police Department reported from a news release that multiple pieces of equipment were stolen from a locker in the department. The details of those stolen items have not been reported.

The stolen items have not yet been recovered, and the suspects have not been caught. DPD is investigating this incident with help from SLED.

The department is working to improve security within the police department building. New cameras are being installed sometime next week.

The City of Darlington passed a general obligation bond in November of 2016, and part of that bond was slated to cover security upgrades for the department and City Hall.

These upgrades include new locks, coded doors, and reinforced doors for the entire building.

This is a developing investigation, we will continue to update you as more information becomes available.

