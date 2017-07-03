Myrtle Beach's new beach flag signs now have the correct spelling of 'exercise'

The sticker provided to fix the error. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The new beach flag signs the city posted now have the correct spelling of “exercise”

The city put up the new signs last month to explain their new flag warning system, but the spelling error was pointed out on the city’s Facebook page soon after.

The city spent thousands on the new signs, and city spokesperson Mark Kruea called the error “fairly minor.”

The error was corrected by stickers, placed on top of the misspelling.

The city did not have to pay for the stickers – the company that made the signs provided the stickers at no cost.

