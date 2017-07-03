MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Passengers take on the holiday crowds at the Myrtle Beach International Airport.

For a day before the big holiday, not many people at MYR had any travel complaints. What they did tell our WMBF News crew though, is that it's definitely important to show up early.



“We got to the airport at about 10 o'clock,” Carol Tucker said.



Carol Tucker flew into the Myrtle Beach International airport this afternoon from Detroit and though she may have been up early, she admits she did cut it close.



“Our flight left at 11:45, so we kind of got there... at least we felt… kind of late,” she said. .



For Prashant Kodali and his family... coming from California through Atlanta to Myrtle Beach,

they couldn't afford to take any chances.

“We always make it, two... two and a half hours before to be on the safe side,” he said.



Both families took the holiday into account as they rushed to the airport this morning.

“I thought that the third, the day before the fourth would be pretty busy. I was pretty afraid,” Tucker explained.



“You never know with holiday travel and the screening….the TSA portion takes a while and then, of course, getting to the gate… changes in gate… so we wanted to be early for that,” Kodali added.



On top of the more than 83,000 people making the same mad dash through MYR this week, airport officials say seat capacity is up 22 percent over this week last year.

Something Tucker certainly noticed on her flight to Myrtle Beach from Detroit.

“The plane was fully packed they actually had to ask people to give up seats,” she explained.

However, now that it's all over these families are happy to be here in Myrtle Beach.

“I did, I did, I'm happy I'm here and now I can go enjoy the sun,” Tucker said.

“We are very much looking forward to having a relaxed weekend over here,” Kodali explained.



It's important to know just because the holiday is over tomorrow that doesn't mean the airport crowds will get smaller.

In fact you can expect it to be very busy through Friday, July 7th.

