Checks and balances make sure fireworks you buy are safe

The new beach flag signs the city posted now have the correct spelling of “exercise” The city put up the new signs last month to explain their new flag warning system, but the spelling error was pointed out on the city’s Facebook page soon after.More >>
When you buy fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July, you want to trust what you're bringing home. WMBF News looked into what kinds of checks and balances are in place to ensure your safety. Those start at our nation's ports.More >>
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Derrick Stone, 34, of Andrews.More >>
At 4 p.m. Monday, Amy Prock, the acting interim chief of the Myrtle Beach Police Department, was be sworn in as the next permanent Chief of Police for the MBPD.More >>
A steamy and at times stormy weather pattern sticks around for the Independence Day holiday. Very humid weather will remain in place through the overnight hours tonight with temperatures only dropping into the middle and upper 70s. Scattered showers and storms this evening will dissipate with just a stray storm possible in a few spots tonight.More >>
The woman is charged with child neglect causing great harm.More >>
Uber said that the upfront price is no longer valid when additional stops are added. However, the customers said they weren't informed of that policy when they asked the driver to add more stops..More >>
Police are searching for two suspects who exchanged gunfire at Northwoods Mall Monday afternoon.More >>
Murray County Sheriff Gary Langford told local news media that the plane crashed Saturday afternoon in the area of Chatsworth, Georgia, about 90 miles northwest of Atlanta.More >>
Brett Rutledge, of Mobile, AL, is determined to walk away with $20,000 from this year's Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo in Gulfport.More >>
Five people are dead after a two-car crash in Midland on Saturday night.More >>
An African-American girl from Mississippi is suing her school district after she earned co-valedictorian honors.More >>
A man and woman are each being held on a million-dollar bond after investigators say a 3-year-old child was severely burned on their feet and legs.More >>
A Hancock County Sheriff’s deputy was air lifted to a hospital after crashing during a wild pursuit through Mississippi and Louisiana.More >>
