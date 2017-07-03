Georgetown County Sheriff's Office seeking man for receiving stolen goods; burglaries

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Derrick Stone, 34, of Andrews, according to a news release.

Stone is wanted on two counts of receiving stolen goods valued between $2,000 and $10,000 and one count of receiving stolen goods valued at less than $2,000.

Stone is also wanted for questioning in reference to burglaries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GCSO at 843-546-5102.

