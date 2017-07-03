Lumberton man wanted after shooting man who poured hot water on woman

WHITEVILLE, NC (WMBF) – A man reported to Whiteville Police that he had been shot in the leg, but after police responded, they learned that man had been shot in retaliation to pouring hot water on a woman.

Connell Faulk, of Chadbourn, NC, called police Sunday after reportedly being shot in the leg by Montrice Cherry, of Lumberton.

Upon further investigation, it was revealed that Faulk had assaulted Nickiea Brooks, of Whiteville, by throwing a cup of hot water on her chest, causing 2nd degree burns.

Cherry allegedly shot Faulk in the leg in retaliation.

Both Brooks and Faulk were treated at Columbus Regional Hospital for their injuries.

Faulk was arrested and charged with assault on a female and assault inflicting serious injury. He was transported to Columbus County LEC and is being held without bond.

Warrants have been served against Cherry for assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill. Cherry remains at large.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Montrice Cherry, you are asked to call the Whiteville Police Department at (910) 642-5111.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All RIghts Reserved.