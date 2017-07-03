Two arrested, two at large after installing credit card skimmers in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Two men are facing charges and two men are still at large after installing financial card readers on ATMs and gas pumps.

The four men traveled down the east coast in December of 2016 installing the skimming devices. Once the skimmers were installed, the men made counterfeit credit/debit cards with the information they received.

The total loss is reported at $35, 945 stolen in Brunswick County.

Gerry Agopian of Burbank, California was arrested in Los Angeles on outstanding warrants. He is charged with obtaining property by false pretense, conspiracy to commit obtaining property by false pretense, accessing government computers to defraud, and credit card theft with a scanning device. Other charges are expected.

He was transported to Brunswick County and is currently under a $250,000 bond.

Khacatur Zakaryan, of Van Nuys, California, was arrested under the same charges. He is currently in federal custody in Nevada.

Both Armen Khachatryan and Harutyun Hovhannisyan, of California, face the same charges and remain at large.

