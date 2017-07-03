Over 30 veterans honored in Myrtle Beach Monday with Quilts of Valor

Nearly three dozen veterans were honored with homemade quilts during ceremonies on Monday in Myrtle Beach. The Myrtle Beach Shore Birds, a sub-group of the Quilts of Valor Foundation, awarded quilts to veterans and active duty service members at the ceremony held at 1 p.m. at the Base Recreation Center, according to a news release from the City of Myrtle Beach.More >>
The owner of the Sea Nymph Motel in Myrtle Beach was arrested Monday for failing to file tax returns between 2010 and 2016, and for operating without a business license, according to a news release from the South Carolina Department of RevenueMore >>
Cell phones account for more than a third of the contraband seized at Scotland Correctional Institution since 2013, but employees at the facility are also finding potentially dangerous weapons.More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Fireworks are a staple of any Independence Day celebration. So this July 4, know where to go. Grand Strand: Broadway at the Beach Independence Day Celebration – July 4 at 10 p.m. – 1325 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach Pelicans Independence Day Fireworks – July 4 after the game – TicketReturn.com Field at 1251 21st Avenue North, Myrtle Beach Fireworks on the Boardwalk – July 4 at 10 p.m. – Myrtle Beach Boardwalk/S...More >>
Saturday marked the first day of the new bag limit for flounder. This comes after the state passed legislation that increases the size limit and lowers the bag and boat limits for flounder in state waters. Flounder ranks among South Carolina’s top three most-popular fish. The new legislation changes the minimum legal size for flounder from 14 inches to 15 inches long, and the bag limit from 15 to 10 with a maximum boat limit of 20 flounders per day.More >>
The bodies of 13-year-old Shavon Randle and another person of interest were discovered over the weekend. Relatives believe their deaths were drug-related.More >>
Several people injured when vehicle runs into crowd of pedestrians in Boston.More >>
The woman is charged with child neglect causing great harm.More >>
The baby was left in the van for about eight hours, the sheriff's department said.More >>
The man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.More >>
Uber said that the upfront price is no longer valid when additional stops are added. However, the customers said they weren't informed of that policy when they asked the driver to add more stops..More >>
A clipping from a newspaper, which dates back to the 80s, reports that an alligator fell from the sky in a thunderstorm.More >>
A man and woman are each being held on a million-dollar bond after investigators say a 3-year-old child was severely burned on their feet and legs.More >>
A child and four crew members were hospitalized after a medical helicopter went down in Perry County, Missouri.More >>
Columbia Police have arrested a man in connection to vandalism at a cemetery overnight Saturday into Sunday.More >>
