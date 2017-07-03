Over 30 veterans honored in Myrtle Beach Monday with Quilts of V - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Over 30 veterans honored in Myrtle Beach Monday with Quilts of Valor

One of the Quilts of Valor given out Monday. (Source: Drew Hansen) One of the Quilts of Valor given out Monday. (Source: Drew Hansen)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Nearly three dozen veterans were honored with homemade quilts during ceremonies on Monday in Myrtle Beach.

The Myrtle Beach Shore Birds, a sub-group of the Quilts of Valor Foundation, awarded quilts to veterans and active duty service members at the ceremony held at 1 p.m. at the Base Recreation Center, according to a news release from the City of Myrtle Beach.

Quilts of Valor are awarded to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing quilts, honoring them for their service, the release states.

For more details on the Quilts of Valor program, head to: www.qovf.org.

