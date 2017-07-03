Myrtle Beach motel owner arrested for failing to file sales tax - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Myrtle Beach motel owner arrested for failing to file sales tax returns for 7 years

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Esta Lewis Hucks, owner of the Sea Nymph Motel. (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center) Esta Lewis Hucks, owner of the Sea Nymph Motel. (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The owner of the Sea Nymph Motel in Myrtle Beach was arrested Monday for failing to file tax returns between 2010 and 2016, and for operating without a business license, according to a news release from the South Carolina Department of Revenue.

Esta Lewis Hucks, 55, was arrested by SCDOR investigators and charged with seven counts of failure to file sales and accommodations tax returns and one count of operating a business without a retail license, the release states.

The motel’s gross sales from August 2010 through the tax year 2016 totaled $181,192, and Hucks did not file state sales and accommodations tax returns during that period, SCDOR officials stated. She admitted to knowingly collecting the taxes and failing to file the returns.

In 2015, the SCDOR revoked the motel’s retail license for failing to file, the release continues. Hucks was advised of the penalties for operating without a license, but continued to do so.

Hucks is now being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, and if convicted, she faces fines up to $10,000 and/or one year in prison for each count of failure to file sales tax, and a fine of up to $200 and up to 30 days in jail for operating a business without a license.

“The SCDOR is committed to the fair administration of tax laws,” the release concludes. “By taking enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers, the Department seeks to prevent unfairly increasing the tax burden on those who do comply.”

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

