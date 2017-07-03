WATCH LIVE: Interim Myrtle Beach Police Chief Prock sworn in as permanent chief

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - At 4 p.m. Monday, Amy Prock, the acting interim chief of the Myrtle Beach Police Department, will be sworn in as the next permanent Chief of Police for the MBPD.

Mobile users, tap here to watch the livestream of the swearing-in ceremony.

Prock, who previously served as assistant police chief, has served as acting interim police chief since May, when Chief Warren Gall retired after 37 years with the department.

