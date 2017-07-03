WMBF Investigates: Contraband seized shows inmates are trying to get dangerous weapons

Cell phones account for more than a third of the contraband seized at Scotland Correctional Institution since 2013, but employees at the facility are also finding potentially dangerous weapons. (Source: Raycom Media)

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - Cell phones account for more than a third of the contraband seized at Scotland Correctional Institution since 2013, but employees at the facility are also finding potentially dangerous weapons.

Data provided by the North Carolina Department of Public safety from 2013 to April of 2017, shows employees seized 479 items in that time, 178 of them were cell phones.

Employees seized 28 hand-made knives, half of them in 2016 alone and three more this year. They seized two manufactured knives and 59 items deemed shanks of puncturing devices. That figured also spiked in 2016 at 38.

In the time frame, employees seized 12 other weapons aiding in an assault. This data was compiled before three inmates in were assault in three different cases through the month of May.

Other items already discovered this year include audio, video or photo recording devices, controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, tattooing instruments or paraphernalia, tobacco items and tools that aid escape.

Employees found more illegal items in 2016, 181, than any of the previous three years. Just 37 items were discovered in 2013, followed by 123 in 2014 and 104 in 2015. Employees have already seized 34 items through April 12 this year.

WMBF News has reached out to Katy Poole, the administrator at the facility, and is waiting to hear back.

