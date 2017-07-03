3 inmates charged for May assaults on other inmates

LAURINBURG, NC (WMBF) – Three Scotland Correctional Institute inmates were charged last week in connection with assaults on other inmates in May.

According to a Scotland County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, an investigation revealed Antonio Blanks, 30, allegedly assaulted William Quick on May 20. Ricardo Moore, 41, allegedly assaulted Jonathon Sha’ird on May 24. Jesus Calderon, 24, allegedly assaulted Manuel Pantle on May 31.

Each was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and given a $100,000 bond. SCI is located at 22383 McGirts Bridge Road, Laurinburg, NC.

