3 inmates charged for May assaults on other inmates

Saturday marked the first day of the new bag limit for flounder. This comes after the state passed legislation that increases the size limit and lowers the bag and boat limits for flounder in state waters. Flounder ranks among South Carolina’s top three most-popular fish. The new legislation changes the minimum legal size for flounder from 14 inches to 15 inches long, and the bag limit from 15 to 10 with a maximum boat limit of 20 flounders per day.More >>
LAURINBURG, NC (WMBF) – Three Scotland Correctional Institute inmates were charged last week in connection with assaults on other inmates in May. According to a Scotland County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, an investigation revealed Antonio Blanks, 30, allegedly assaulted William Quick on May 20. Ricardo Moore, 41, allegedly assaulted Jonathon Sha’ird on May 24. Jesus Calderon, 24, allegedly assaulted Manuel Pantle on May 31. Each was charged with assault with a...More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Fireworks are a staple of any Independence Day celebration. So this July 4, know where to go. Grand Strand: Broadway at the Beach Independence Day Celebration – July 4 at 10 p.m. – 1325 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach Pelicans Independence Day Fireworks – July 4 after the game – TicketReturn.com Field at 1251 21st Avenue North, Myrtle Beach Fireworks on the Boardwalk – July 4 at 10 p.m. – Myrtle Beach Boardwalk/S...More >>
Croissants Bistro and Bakery is again holding its annual July 4 Cupcake Eating Marathon on Tuesday. Participants over 18 are invited to "have their cake and eat it too" at the event, being held at the Croissants Bistro and Bakery from 2 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4.More >>
While you may be sitting down to a plate of barbecue this Fourth of July, officers will be hard at work.More >>
The bodies of 13-year-old Shavon Randle and another person of interest were discovered over the weekend. Relatives believe their deaths were drug-related.More >>
The baby was left in the van for about eight hours, the sheriff's department said.More >>
The woman is charged with child neglect causing great harm.More >>
Crawling or flying, bugs are everywhere this season. Here are some resources to consult to keep yourself and your family both safe and comfortable.More >>
The man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.More >>
Two people are under arrest for the death of a man in a bath tub on Friday night.More >>
Uber said that the upfront price is no longer valid when additional stops are added. However, the customers said they weren't informed of that policy when they asked the driver to add more stops..More >>
A Mid-South man said a case of mistaken identity resulted in his family being held at gunpoint by deputies.More >>
A woman is facing several charges after she allegedly stabbed her brother, then attacked an EMS worker and a sheriff’s deputy. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Tiah Bradley, 26, of Baton Rouge, was arrested Sunday evening.More >>
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 10 in New Orleans East that left three people, including a child, injured.More >>
