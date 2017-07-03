Troopers urge you to stay safe on Fourth of July

Croissants Bistro and Bakery is again holding its annual July 4 Cupcake Eating Marathon on Tuesday. Participants over 18 are invited to "have their cake and eat it too" at the event, being held at the Croissants Bistro and Bakery from 2 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4.More >>
Businesses along Ocean Boulevard say last year’s fourth of July holiday was significantly busier. Several businesses are reporting that the weekend got off to a slow start and Friday night was not as busy as most anticipated. Employees said that Saturday night was better for business, but still not close to the numbers they’ve seen in previous years.More >>
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a crash in Conway that blocked traffic Monday morning.More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Fireworks are a staple of any Independence Day celebration. So this July 4, know where to go. Grand Strand: Broadway at the Beach Independence Day Celebration – July 4 at 10 p.m. – 1325 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach Pelicans Independence Day Fireworks – July 4 after the game – TicketReturn.com Field at 1251 21st Avenue North, Myrtle Beach Fireworks on the Boardwalk – July 4 at 10 p.m. – Myrtle Beach Boardwalk/S...More >>
The bodies of 13-year-old Shavon Randle and another person of interest were discovered over the weekend. Relatives believe their deaths were drug-related.More >>
The woman is charged with child neglect causing great harm.More >>
The man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.More >>
Crawling or flying, bugs are everywhere this season. Here are some resources to consult to keep yourself and your family both safe and comfortable.More >>
Two people are under arrest for the death of a man in a bath tub on Friday night.More >>
A woman is facing several charges after she allegedly stabbed her brother, then attacked an EMS worker and a sheriff’s deputy. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Tiah Bradley, 26, of Baton Rouge, was arrested Sunday evening.More >>
An Ohio teenager is on the road to recovery after being attacked by a shark in South Carolina.More >>
A Texas Tech student was killed Friday afternoon while on a trip to Kansas.More >>
Columbia Police have arrested a man in connection to vandalism at a cemetery overnight Saturday into Sunday.More >>
