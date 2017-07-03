Troopers urge you to stay safe on Fourth of July - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Troopers urge you to stay safe on Fourth of July

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
While you may be sitting down to a plate of barbecue this Fourth of July, officers will be hard at work. (Source: SCHP)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - While you may be sitting down to a plate of barbecue this Fourth of July, officers will be hard at work.

Troopers said it's going to be hard to miss them while you're out and about, celebrating the holiday.

Expect South Carolina Highway Patrol to be fanned out along highways 501, 17 and 544. Troopers will be looking to see if you're distracted by your phone, speeding cars and aggressive drivers. They know drinking alcohol is a part of this holiday  so law enforcement will be looking out for impaired drivers as well.

You're going to be sharing the roads with a lot of extra drivers, so troopers want to remind you that it's going to take extra time to get from point A to point B.

"Allow that extra time, plan that extra time so you don't put stress on yourself while driving. Put the cell phone down, put your seatbelt on, do the things we always talk about and everything will be fine," said Corporal Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said there will be random DUI checkpoints for both the Grand Strand and Pee Dee regions.

Fourth of July falls into what Highway Patrol calls the 100 deadly days of summer. So, troopers will have all hands on deck until midnight Tuesday.

They want to see accident numbers and fatalities go down. According to Highway Patrol, in 2016, there were a total of 116 accidents on Horry County roads during the Fourth of July holiday. Two of them were fatal.

Highway Patrol is continuing their Target Zero campaign, which means they want to see the number of deaths hit zero. But they need your help for this holiday and the rest of the year.

"We see just a large influx of traveling people in the summer time, right in the middle of the already 100 deadly days of summer, so that's why July 4th can sometimes be problematic when it comes to fatalities, but it's up to individual drivers we have to do our job behind the wheel."

According to Sonny Collins, there have been no fatalities so far in our area.

