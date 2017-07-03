Croissants holding annual July 4 Cupcake Eating Contest Tuesday - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Croissants holding annual July 4 Cupcake Eating Contest Tuesday

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Croissants news release) (Source: Croissants news release)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Croissants Bistro and Bakery is again holding its annual July 4 Cupcake Eating Marathon on Tuesday.

Participants over 18 are invited to "have their cake and eat it too" at the event, being held at the Croissants Bistro and Bakery from 2 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4. Contestants will have five minutes to eat as many cupcakes as they can at 4 p.m., states a release from the local restaurant.

In 2017, Joseph Menchetti chomped his way to first place by devouring a total of 33 cupcakes. Over 1,500 cupcakes were prepared for the competition last year, and over 1,000 were consumed.

Cupcake eaters have a chance to win $500 cash and over $1,000 in other prices.

Click here to register for the contest now.

