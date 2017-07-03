Myrtle Beach man arrested for selling cocaine

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man was arrested for selling drugs and resisting arrest Sunday night.

According to a Myrtle Beach police report, officers responded to the corner of 14th Avenue South and Yaupon Drive at 8 p.m. for a call about someone possibly selling drugs.

Police advised Antoine McCullough, 36, of “no loitering” signs in the area and asked permission to search him. After consenting, he tried to pull cocaine from a cigarette box. When an officer tried to grab it, he pushed away and started to run.

Another officer took him into custody after a struggle.

McCullough was charged with possession of cocaine and manufacturing or distributing ice, crank or crack cocaine, second offense. He was also charged with resisting arrest and loitering.

He was given a $110,721 bond.

