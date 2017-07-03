TRAFFIC ALERT: Troopers respond to Conway crash blocking roadway

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a crash in Conway that blocked traffic Monday morning.More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Fireworks are a staple of any Independence Day celebration. So this July 4, know where to go. Grand Strand: Broadway at the Beach Independence Day Celebration – July 4 at 10 p.m. – 1325 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach Pelicans Independence Day Fireworks – July 4 after the game – TicketReturn.com Field at 1251 21st Avenue North, Myrtle Beach Fireworks on the Boardwalk – July 4 at 10 p.m. – Myrtle Beach Boardwalk/S...More >>
South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a car accident at the intersection of Forestbrook Road and McCormick Road in Myrtle Beach on Sunday.More >>
Tidelands Health announced via Facebook they are offering free (up to four pairs) of eclipse glasses to families in Georgetown, Horry and Williamsburg Counties.More >>
The woman is charged with child neglect causing great harm.More >>
The man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.More >>
Two people are under arrest for the death of a man in a bath tub on Friday night.More >>
