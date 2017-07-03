TRAFFIC ALERT: Troopers respond to Conway crash blocking roadway

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a crash in Conway that blocked traffic Monday morning.

According to SCHP website, it happened at 5:05 a.m. on Dunn Shortcut Road at Singing Pines Drive.

At least one person was injured. Drivers should use caution.

