Shooting under investigation in Lake City

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) – Florence County deputies are investigating a shooting in Lake City.

It happened Sunday afternoon on Salters Street, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

“This is an early stage of the investigation,” said Major Michael Nunn.

No other information on the incident is available at this time.

Stick with WMBF News as we work to learn more about the investigation.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.